Facebook and Google-backed tech groups set up panels for false information complaints





A technical group backed by Facebook and Google in Australia has announced that it has put together a panel to deal with and make decisions about false information complaints.

A tech group known as Digital Industry Group Inc (DIGI) is also backed by Twitter and other tech giants.

DIGI also announced that it has extended its voluntary code. Similarly, we will create a complaint portal where Australians can send complaints, including violations of voluntary norms.

This was after the Australian Government threatened to impose stricter legislation on false alarms and defamation online.

The newly announced arbitration committee has already been criticized. Reuters reported that an advocacy group called Reset Australia called the panel “laughable” because it did not impose penalties for violations.

DIGI’s voluntary norms

According to a ZDNet report, DIGI’s move to establish an independent subcommittee is a voluntary code extension. The Sub-Committee is also responsible for ensuring that the technology companies, which are the signatories of the voluntary norms, fulfill their obligations.

Voluntary code signers are Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Adobe, TikTok, and Redbubble.

According to the ZDNet report, the voluntary code was written in February. The expansion of voluntary norms also means that the technical group will create a complaint portal where Australians can file complaints, including violations of voluntary norms.

Australian Government threatens stricter legislation

The creation of a arbitrage panel and the announcement of a public complaints portal will occur after the Australian Government threatens to impose stricter legislation to address false information and defamatory posts online.

According to a Reuters report, the Australian Government is “considering measures to increase the liability of social media companies, including imposing legal liability on content platforms published to social media companies.” is.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was also quoted in the report after labeling social media as “The Coward’s Palace.”

This is not the first time the Australian Government has strengthened its position on major tech companies. Last year, the government passed a law requiring online platforms to pay license fees for content. The law, according to Reuters reports, caused a “temporary Facebook power outage” earlier this year.

