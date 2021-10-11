



Damo’s autonomous delivery vehicle is on display at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) held in Shanghai, China on July 8, 2021. REUTERS / Yilei Sun

London, October 11 (Reuters)-China has won the artificial intelligence battle with the United States and is heading for global domination due to its technological advances, a former Pentagon software chief told the Financial Times Told.

According to Western intelligence, China, the world’s second-largest economy, could dominate many major emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics, within a decade or so.

Nicholas China, the first Pentagon chief software officer who resigned in protest of the slow pace of U.S. military technological change, said the failure to respond puts the United States at risk.

“There is no chance of fighting China for 15 to 20 years. So far, we have already reached an agreement. In my opinion, it’s already over,” the newspaper said. “Whether war is needed is a kind of anecdote.”

He said China was set to rule the future of the world and rule everything from media stories to geopolitics.

Chaillan has blamed widespread ethical debate about technology, as innovation stagnation, US companies such as Google (GOOGL.O) are reluctant to work with the state on AI.

Google didn’t get immediate comments outside business hours.

According to China, Chinese companies were obliged to work with the government and made “massive investments” in AI, regardless of ethics.

He said US cyber defense in some government sectors was “kindergarten level.”

Mr Chailan announced his resignation in early September, saying military personnel had repeatedly taken charge of inexperienced cyber initiatives.

A Pentagon spokesperson said U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall was grateful for his contributions after discussing with China about his proposal for future U.S. Air Force software development after his resignation.

Report by Guy Faulconbridge; edited by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Robert Birsel

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

