Liquid Intelligent Technologies is working with Africa Legal in an ed-tech partnership to drive African professional growth through Liquid Labs.





Liquid Intelligent Technologies (www.Liquid.Tech), a leading technology group in Pan-Africa, aims to support the career development of students, up-and-coming entrepreneurs and lawyers through its innovation and partnership division, Liquid Labs. , Launches three online courses on legal technology. This was made possible through a partnership with Africa Legal, an organization that connects legal professionals across the African continent.

Liquid Labs aims to give students and professionals access to relevant technical training programs, bridging the affordable and digital divide, which are the main deterrents to increased access. This course provides training for lawyers and the business community to help workers improve and embrace opportunities in the digital world.

According to Ben Roberts, Group Chief Technology Officer and Innovation Officer at Liquid Intelligent Technologies, the new technology is challenging how Africans do things in their daily lives. Innovations like blockchain, for example, use digital technology platforms to deliver smart contracts. These advances in innovation mean that the Fourth Industrial Revolution creates challenges and opportunities at the crossroads of law and technology. We partnered with Africa Legal on these courses to empower lawyers through technology and help technicians work on the law. Our aim is to empower and encourage professionals and students in both disciplines so that they can take advantage of these opportunities.

The courses offered are:

Leveraging Legal Technology to Grow Your Company This course encourages students to do business in ways that take advantage of the unique benefits of legal technology Change Management for Lawyers This course is for development within your business It provides learners with an important change management perspective that is relevant to all areas. Business Law Basics for Entrepreneurs This course is aimed at emerging entrepreneurs.It provides the legal knowledge platform you need to grow your business from the first startup until you’re ready to invest, and what to do when partnering with a law firm that will be a valuable ally in growing your business. Share insights on what to look for

Scott Cowan, Chief Executive Officer of the African Legal Department, said he was pleased with the partnership in line with the platform’s vision of building networks, strengthening pan-African relations in the legal community and building capacity.

This is just the beginning of an exciting journey and we look forward to providing more to the African legal community through news, employment opportunities and education.

The course was designed with the vision of enhancing digital transformation across the continent and providing the right know-how that emerging entrepreneurs need to succeed and operate efficiently in their business. These Liquid Labs and Africa Legal courses focus on developing critical thinking skills for students by presenting real-life scenarios, conflicts, and solutions to help them master a lawyer-based thinking approach in life. Provides practical knowledge and understanding. Their professional path in the future.

The course will start on November 4, 2021. Students can now pre-register at https://bit.ly/3ltJ99N.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a pan-African technology group located in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as a leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive network of over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining network, cloud, and cyber security products through strategic partnerships with leading global players on the African continent, innovative business applications, smart cloud services, and world-class security. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is now a comprehensive, one-stop technology group of continent-wide public and private sector companies under several business units, including Liquid Networks, Liquid Cloud, Cyber ​​Security, and Africa Data Centers. We provide customized digital solutions to.

About Africa Legal: Africa Legal was launched in 2018 to help African legal professionals improve their careers, get professional news and access digital courses all in one place. Africa Legal is the first business unit of the African Professional Services Group and aims to drive the growth of the professional market across Africa, promote career development and create opportunities. It provides members with a simple and easy way to apply for a wide range of jobs, access training courses powered by the latest digital learning technology, and read the latest news and insights. It provides enterprise clients with a platform for sharing content and news and creating profiles. Establish your brand and improve your professional community. Our mission is to be a reliable resource for our professional career in Africa. Anytime, anywhere.

