Finastra Introduces Instant Onboarding Cloud Payment Technology

London, October 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / -When Sibos 2021 opened today (in effect), Finastra announced a new instant onboarding feature for its Fusion Payments To Go solution. This move will give banks quick and low-cost access to the benefits of Finastra’s SaaS solution. This means organizations can more efficiently deliver innovative and customized payment products to their customers as demand changes.

Oren Marmur, General Manager of Payments at Finastra, said: Reduce costs and costs and quickly deliver key payment products to your customers. Some banks are talking about shortening the onboarding process from days to months, rather than something that could take a year. Onboarding and reduced uptime allow small banks with exorbitantly high cost of complex payment conversions and overly complex operational processes to benefit from advanced payment hubs with the latest features. increase. “

Payments To Go is a ready-to-use SaaS payment solution to support your bank’s payment growth ambitions. It builds on Finastra’s proven Fusion Global PAYplus software and benefits from full end-to-end processing of best practices. Through the open API, the instant onboarding feature reduces manual processes and improves efficiency. The portal allows bank executives to answer a series of questions and automatically generate a new personalized payment environment.

Gareth Lodge, Senior Analyst at Payments at Celent, said: “One of the promises of moving to the cloud has long been agility by replacing legacy technology with the latest flexible technology. Legacy technology. Payments are probably more banks than any other technology. Understanding how to migrate can be a time-consuming and complex process because it affects the system. Given the number of banks that are actively considering migrating to the cloud, create the process. Tools Simple and fast onboarding benefits banks as well as vendors. “

In addition, Payments To Go in the cloud guarantees a flexible infrastructure that adapts to peak payments. This paves the way for a Payments-as-a-Service approach with an open architecture and evergreen updates, providing banks with faster innovation and business growth opportunities ahead of market changes.

