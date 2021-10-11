Cash Today | California’s Backflow Takes Tesla





Today’s cash analyzes big themes at the crossroads of technology, business and policy.Written by Hindu tech newsreader John Xavier

At some point, California attracted top-notch engineers and businesses.Now the state is experiencing a reverse escape

A skilled talent pool, especially from Stanford University, many venture capital firms, and stable US government spending played a key role in making California a high-tech hub for the 21st century.

Silicon Valley, a region of Northern California, is home to dozens of companies on the Fortune 100 list. It is also a hotspot for high-tech innovation that employs 250,000 IT workers. Computing products such as microprocessors and integrated circuits were first developed in the region. It is also home to major tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Apple.

At one point, the state was a high-tech promise that attracted top talent and businesses from around the world. California is currently facing the opposite escape. Top companies are leaving the state for other options.

In the first six months of 2021, 74 companies relocated their headquarters from California, according to a Hoover Institution survey.

This move was not a change caused by a pandemic. Since January 2018, companies have left Tech Hub. Between January 1, 2018 and June 30, 2021, nearly 265 companies relocated their headquarters to other states.

Escapes are accelerating as movements in the first half of 2021 doubled the total number of exits in 2020 (full year). Every month in 2021, twice as many companies relocate their headquarters from the previous year.

The study points to high tax rates, punitive regulations, high labor costs, high utility and energy costs, and poor quality of life for residents as the main reasons for companies to shift their bases.

According to the CEO’s annual survey quoted by the Hoovers report, California was ranked as the worst state in the United States for the 17th consecutive year, and respondents ranked Texas as number one in the United States.

File photo.

So the Tesla boss is taking his company to the next place: Lone Star.

Elon Musk sometimes had a rocky relationship with California. Musk even threatened to leave the state after lining up over the closure of the Tesla Fremont plant by COVID-19.

The billionaire left the state last year and was based in Texas last December, focusing on a new car factory and rocket company SpaceX. Currently, Tesla’s headquarters will move to Texas.

“We are pleased to announce that we will relocate our headquarters to Austin, Texas,” Musk said at the company’s annual meeting at an automotive plant in Texas. “It’s not a matter of Tesla leaving California,” he said.

Automakers also plan to increase production by 50% from major California and Nevada plants.

Fremont’s factory is “clogged” and can’t afford to buy a home in California, Musk said.

With Tesla and dozens of top tech companies leaving the promised land, the California government should call for awakening to overhaul its system.

(This column was emailed on October 8th.)

Subscribe here to deliver today’s cache to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/todays-cache-newsletter/article36938754.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos