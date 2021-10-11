A new Google AI-powered visual tool to enhance search results





Google combines images and text into a single query to make visual search and question expression easier and more natural.

Google also has a newly designed viewable results page to help you find visual inspiration

Google users are ready to introduce a new visual search tool with AI-powered capabilities that will allow them to combine images and text in search queries within the next few months.

This new visual feature was announced by Google at the Search On Livestream event on September 29th. At this event, Google shared details on how to bring the latest AI to its products so that users can search and explore information in new ways. The media reported that it was a more natural method.

In short, this update allows users to use text to further refine their search. The new feature will arrive within a few months via the Google Lens Search Tool, the company said at a livestreaming event.

The lens update utilizes a machine learning model called the MUM or Multitask Unified Model that the company unveiled at I / O earlier this year, Deccan Herald reports. According to Google, MUM will unleash more insights in the future to allow users to connect to information on the web that they may not have otherwise found.

According to media reports, this new feature allows users to tap the lens icon while looking at a photo of a shirt and ask Google to find the same pattern, but look for another piece of clothing such as socks. can do. So, for example, if you used Google Lens to take a picture of a paisley shirt to find similar items online, you can add command socks with this pattern to specify the clothing you are looking for.

This is useful when you’re looking for something that may be difficult to explain exactly in words. According to media reports, Google combines images and text into a single query to make visual search and question expression easier and more natural.

It also visually inspires with a newly designed viewable results page. This new visual results page is actually designed for inspirational users. Google also uses an advanced AI system to identify key moments in the video, such as winning shots in a basketball game and various steps in a dance routine. The first version of this feature will be available in the coming weeks.

Users can also perform reverse image search when surfing the web with the Google iOS app or Chrome Desktop Browser. When users select an image, a similar online visual is displayed, helping shoppers find a place to buy the item in the photo, and ultimately leading them to Google Shopping, the Economic Times report said. I am.

In addition, according to the DH report, Google said it would make it easier for people to search for large and small merchants and help people assess the reliability of information online.

Making more items searchable is another priority. Google provides governments and organizations with a free address maker app to map routes and assign addresses to businesses and homes not listed on Google Maps to reduce the amount of time governments and organizations assign town addresses. He said he was licensing.

All this work will also help creators, businesses and publishers, Google said, adding that it will continue to make more useful products. Their purpose is to push the boundaries of what it means to search, and we want people to find the answer they are looking for. In this way, they want to inspire more questions among people.

