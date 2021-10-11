How Google Wants to Be the Leading Choice for Breaking News





When thinking about breaking news, I’m thinking of scrolling through the timeline on Twitter to keep up with the latest developments in the story. Google wants to change that by adding a feature called Big Moment to Google News.

It’s a great platform to catch up with news that you might have missed or read articles on various topics. However, it’s not the perfect place to keep track of the latest news.

According to a report from The Information, an internal team is trying to develop a feature that will attract Google during important events. Note that the Big Moments feature is intended to highlight the latest news and provide additional context when looking for information about the event.

You can now see the top stories of the topic along with some tweets on Google Search. The company wants to display more important and validated information. For example, the number of deaths from future natural disasters.

According to the information report, Google wants to be a neutral voice in displaying the latest news. The team working on these features considered questions such as when to label the shooting as a terrorist attack.

The company tested some of these features during an attack in Kabul in August. We have started displaying information snippets, event size, and number of injured people on Wikipedia.

So how does Big Moments compare to Twitter? Due to its real-time nature, it’s easy to follow the latest news on Twitter. You can also easily search for keywords and hashtags related to the event, and get information from reporters, the press, and locals. In addition, someone could tweet a thread that could provide many unknown contexts related to the event.

Matching and displaying all the information about important events in real time is a challenge for Google. In addition, the company faces scrutiny of its news distribution operations in countries such as France and Australia. With this potential latest news feature, more people will monitor Google’s potential dominance in this sector.

