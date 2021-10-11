Meet a former Google employee who connects the points between Big Tech and Military





Jack Poulson has developed an encyclopedic knowledge of how tech companies have evolved into military contractors. Tracking these complex connections is full of former Google research scientists as head of Tech Inquiry, a small non-profit organization that tackles the huge challenge of uncovering the relationship between Silicon Valley and the U.S. military. It became a time job.

Paulson says Google, and the tech companies in general, should pay close attention to the transition to weapons development. And surely, employees of the company should have an opinion on whether the work will be done.

Tech Inquiry delves into government contract information and lobbying disclosures and submits FOIA requests to create a set of custom databases for activists, journalists, and other researchers to investigate technical government ties. bottom. The study covers not only the US government, but also close intelligence allies such as the United Kingdom and Canada. The group also published three in-depth reports that underlie many news articles. We also work with the Advocacy Group to explore the complex transactions and structures of technology companies.

The latest Tech Inquirys report reveals (among many others) Microsoft’s important role in a military drone AI program called Project Maven. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because the same program caused a big crack in Google in 2018, with thousands of employees opposed to the evil company that provides AI technology for the killer drone program. Google eventually left Maven, but its tech peers continued with little notice.

From team players to dissidents

It was another Google controversy that gave Paulson an international status. In 2018, when he was an AI researcher at the company, he came across the source code for Project Dragonfly, a version of Google’s search engine of the same name developed for mainland China. It contained a blacklist of forbidden queries, including the term human rights. Google’s promotion of Chinese government censorship was well known internally, but Paulson made the news by opposition to it with a public resignation.

Paulsons’ resignation quickly made him an opposition spokesman for tech workers, appealing to both left and right. It was a fairly bipartisan issue, he says, if anything, Republicans were more concerned about it than Democrats. I didn’t criticize America. From my point of view, I was criticizing Google. But from the point of view of many, it included criticism of China, so I’m sure they were on board.

Poulsons’ defense has extended beyond censorship to Google, which opposes working on military contracts such as Maven. He was then invited to a secret meeting between the tech CEO and senior defense and intelligence officials and saw him as the voice of an engineer opposed to working on the weapons system. I’m not sure if I had a significant impact on their opinion, he says. But I did learn a lot about what relationships existed and who attended such meetings.

Clarifying these relationships became the goal of Tech Inquiry, which Poulson formed in the summer of 2019 with four other technical experts. They include Google dissidents Irene Knapp and Laura Nolan, anti-surveillance advocate Liz OSullivan, and technical consultant Shauna Gordon-McKeon.

Both Liz and Laura played a very important role in the campaign to stop killer robots, Paulson says. Knapp is also a privacy advocate. Gordon-McKeon is also developing open source software to help groups govern themselves online.

Not surprisingly, given the background of the founder, the organization employs a significant amount of technology. Paulson, who works at Google, specializes in natural language processing and recommender systems. Most of the time you’ll come across a recommendation engine with features like Netflix suggestions and TikTok feeds, but the technology goes a step further.

Tech Inquiry loosens data such as federal procurement records to understand the relationship between businesses and governments. It also analyzes the language of your company’s website to find similarities between them.

The result is a recommender system that guides research by TechInquiry or anyone using its tools. Maybe they know about Palantir (the data analytics company), but not about Black Cape, Fivecast, or one of those companies, Poulson says. Having a recommender system helps to bridge some of those similarities.

However, there is still a lot of manual labor. A previous Tech Inquirys report, Death and Taxes, documented how tech and defense companies benefited from Trump’s corporate tax cuts and how federal taxes could have avoided them.

This report, targeting 57 listed companies, required reading and collating more than 1,000 financial statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

