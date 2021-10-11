Pixel Pass is Google’s rumored reaction to Apple One





Google seems ready to announce a new subscription bundle called the Pixel Pass. It combines a new Pixel device with an extended warranty and premium subscription for several Google services. The unidentified bundle is detailed in the leaked image published by Brandon Lee. The price of the Pixel Pass is unknown, but according to the documentation, it will be sold on Google Fi and the Google Store with the purchase of the Pixel device.

As Lee points out, the Pixel Pass seems to combine elements of the Apples iPhone Upgrade program (which offers iPhones with a monthly subscription payment along with an extended warranty) and its Apple One subscription service bundle. The Pixel Pass can be offered as a way to simplify access to all of these services and to provide you with the peace of mind of an extended warranty. The Pixel Pass may offer discounts compared to paying the service individually, but the cost of the Pixel Pass is not currently shown.

Pixel Pass: This seems to be a combination of an iPhone upgrade plan and an Apple One subscription that gives you new phones each year.

Includes YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, Extended Warranty and is associated with Google Fi. # Pixel6 # teampixel pic.twitter.com/iU7VTc16vS

M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 10, 2021

According to the documentation, the Pixel Pass combines up to four subscriptions: YouTube Premium or YouTube Music, Google One, Play Pass, and Google Fi. These services cover video and music streaming, cloud storage, app subscription bundles, and mobile network coverage. There is no mention of Google Stadia, a search giant cloud gaming streaming service.

The leak suggests that the extended device warranty works like Google’s existing Preferred Care or Device Protection service, which provides protection from damage from accidental and mechanical failures. Currently, Preferred Care is only available in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico, but device protection is only available in the US-only Google Fi service. This suggests that PixelPass may be a North American only option.

No mention is made of Pixel smartphones that offer Pixel Pass. However, given that the Pixel 6 event will take place on October 19, the Pixel Pass could be introduced as an accessory to the new flagship smartphone.

