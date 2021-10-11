How to set up FlexCache and CloudVolumes ONTAP on Google Cloud





NetApp FlexCache allows you to make a copy of a writable, persistent, cached data volume that can be stored in a remote location just like the original data. Combined with NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, you can bring that data closer to your users while avoiding the time-consuming and costly costs of data migration. This can be a huge benefit, especially in hybrid cloud management scenarios.

This post shows how to get started with FlexCache as part of your Cloud Volume ONTAP deployment on Google Cloud.

Jump below for more information.

Understand FlexCache and Cloud Volumes ONTAP

NetApp has created a technology that uses FlexCache to make it easy for users to retrieve data volumes and make persistent, writable, cached copies of them. You can save these copies where you need them, which is especially useful for getting your data closer to a remote location. This makes it easier to use across large, distributed operations, wherever the data is located.

However, FlexCache copies go beyond regular cache copies. These are duplicate copies of the original dataFlexCache copy and are intelligent sparse containers. To the application, these copies are the same as the source data, but initially only the cached file metadata, not the data itself. That data is only retrieved from the source when requested. This process is dynamic and completely behind the scenes. This reduces the amount of data that needs to be migrated between the source repository and the destination and completely avoids duplicate data transfers.

FlexCache copies use the NetApps data management platform on Cloud Volumes ONTAP, Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure to send data remotely to all space and cost-effective NetApps calling cards, and to the cloud. Benefit from functionality. The site will be easier.

Set up FlexCache on Google Cloud before you get started: Prerequisites

Before proceeding with the rest of the steps described in this walkthrough, make sure everything listed below is in place.

You will need:

On-prem ONTAP cluster running ONTAP 9.6 or later and an active subscription to Google Cloud with administrator privileges for SVMs with NetApp FlexCache licenses Requires Cloud Volumes ONTAP network connectivity VPN connection set for Google Cloud instances Google Cloud cloud-based Up between your instance and your on-premises ONTAP cluster.

See the ONTAP documentation for more information.

Learn more about FlexCache sizing guidelines.

1. Creating peering relationships between clusters

The first step is to set up a peering relationship between your Google Cloud-based CloudVolumes ONTAP and your on-premises ONTAP cluster.

1.1 Navigate to Cloud Manager, where you want to start all cloud-based NetApp activities and services. On the Canvas Start page, find and select the Cloud Volumes ONTAP instance you want.

1.2 On the Cloud Volumes ONTAP page, select the hamburger icon menu in the upper right, as shown in the screenshot below.

From the drop-down menu that appears[詳細]Select an option. From the displayed options,[システムマネージャ]Select to open the NetApp System Manager view.

1.3 In the pop-up box,[起動]Click. Make sure you have a network connection between your on-premises and your cloud-based ONTAP instance.

1.4 You may be warned about insecure connections due to the default SSL certificate. As shown below[続行]Just click.

1.5 The System Manager login page is displayed. Sign in with the appropriate credentials.

1.6 When the ONTAP System Manager opens, go to the menu on the left.[クラスター]Find the option and click on it. In the submenu that appears,[設定]Choose.

1.7 With this[設定]Screen is displayed. At the bottom of the page, there are options for intercluster settings. To start setting up peering relationships[ピアクラスター]Click the button labeled.

1.8 1.8[ピアクラスター]A window will open. Here, find and select the SVM you want to use with Cloud Volumes ONTAP.

next,[リモートクラスターの起動]Click. This will return you to the system manager view for your on-premises cluster and provide you with an authentication passphrase.

1.9 On the passphrase screen, enter the IP address of your on-premises cluster and specify the version of ONTAP used by your cluster.

Note that the IP address is the same as the on-premises cluster cluster management IP. You also need full access to your Cloud Volumeson TAP instance on Google Cloud.

When you’re done[起動]Click to continue.

1.10 You may be asked to confirm the insecure connection again. As before[続行]Click.

1.11 Log in to System Manager again.

1.12 In the system manager view for your on-premises instance, copy both the cluster management LIFIP and the passphrase generated by the system manager.

You will need both of these numbers in the next step.

1.13 Return to the System Manager view for your Cloud Volumes ONTAP instance. Enter the passphrase generated in the previous step.

Also, add or verify the IP address of the intercluster network interface. When you’re done[クラスターピアリングの開始]Click the button.

1.14 Here, the success of the previous step, and the System Manager[クラスター間設定]Go back to the section and make sure peering is set up.

A check mark is displayed as shown below.

2. Creating a peering relationship for the storage virtual machine

Next, you need to configure peering between the Storage Virtual Machine (SVM) and the two ONTAP clusters.

2.1 Systems Manager[設定]On the panel[クラスター間設定]Go to and find the configuration for your storage VM peer.

Click the three vertical dots to open the menu[ピアストレージVM]Choose.

2.2 Find and select the VM name for your cloud-based and on-premises ONTAP instances from the options available in the dropdown. next,[ピアストレージVM]Click.

2.3 To make sure the storage is peered, on the right[システムマネージャー]Go to the menu[クラスター],[設定],[クラスター間設定]Select in the order of.

[ストレージVMピア]A check mark appears below the options.

3. Check the FlexCache application settings

The next step is to validate FlexCache to use the SVM peering relationships you have set up.

3.1 Go to the System Manager settings page.[クラスター間設定]so,[ストレージVMピア]Find the option.

Expand the menu options with three vertical dots and[ストレージVMピアの管理]Choose.

3.2 Now[ストレージVMピア]Screen is displayed. You can see that the FlexCache volume is listed as a valid application for SVM peering, as shown below.

4. Setting up FlexCache volumes with Cloud Volumes ONTAP

Once you have your SVM and cluster peering in place, use Cloud Volumes ONTAP for Google Cloud to set up your FlexCache volumes.

4.1 In Cloud Volumes ONTAP System Manager, in the menu on the left[ストレージ]Click.

From the expanded menu options[ボリューム]Choose.

4.2[ボリュームの追加]In the pop-up window[+追加]Click. Name the FlexCache volume in the appropriate field. The volume size should match the size considerations covered by the prerequisites above.

Once you have entered all the information[その他のオプション]Click to continue.

4.3 Check the first box. This indicates that the FlexCache volume is for a remote volume and allows you to enter all the remaining setup details (on-premises cluster name, SVM name, and FlexCache copy SVM source volume). based on.

4.4 Scroll down and there are some settings that you can adjust for each particular deployment. In this example, leave the default settings.

[保存]Click to continue.

4.5 The FlexCache volume is now in place.To check, go back to System Manager and go to the menu on the left[設定]Click Options. From there, go to the volume.

FlexCache volumes are indicated by a check mark.

NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP FlexCache volumes are now running in a Google Cloud environment.

References

Now you know how to set up NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP on Google Cloud and FlexCache. Whether you’re performing your first Google Cloud migration or transferring data between multi-cloud storage architectures, it’s easy to retrieve data across your organization without the need to perform costly and time-consuming Google Cloud migrations between repositories. There is a way.

For more information on FlexCache, we recommend that you check NetApp Technical Report 4743. Check out these case studies to get a better understanding of how CloudVolumes ONTAP is used in your Google Cloud deployment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.netapp.com/blog/gcp-cvo-blg-how-to-set-up-flexcache-and-cloud-volumes-ontap-in-google-cloud The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos