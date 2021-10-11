Google Play Store Materials Your image change will be published on Android 12





Fully equipped with dynamic theme support

Over the past few weeks, Google has slowly but steadily updated most apps on Material You to prepare for the next Android 12 release on Pixels. This includes Google Photos, Google Assistant, Drives, Keeps, Maps, Messages and more. A month after the first signs of redesigned materials for the Play Store, Google is finally rolling out a redesign for Android 12 users.

As part of the store’s redesign, the search bar at the top has been changed to a pill shape. The bottom navigation bar is raised and also displays pill-shaped buttons. With support for dynamic themes, the various UI elements in the Play Store add color dashes based on the wallpaper you’re using. Currently, the changes are limited to the main Play Store homepage, and the implementation seems to be half-baked. The material you influenced isn’t carried over to other parts of the Play Store, suggesting that this is still work in progress.

The Play Store Material You makeover is offered as a server-side rollout, so there isn’t much difference in the version installed on your phone. Some users in the Google News Telegram group (via XDA) have already received an improved design, but I haven’t seen any changes yet on my device running Android 12.

Even today, with a successful redesign of the Play Store, Google has many other apps that require touchable materials, such as YouTube Music, Google Home, Google Fit, and Google News. Given the incredible pace at which the company is rolling out updates to these apps, these redesigns shouldn’t be too far away for now.

