The paper suggests that innovation and funding do not determine the factors behind PN’s success.





The paper, which counts Nard Clabbers and Mariette Abrahams as lead authors, acknowledges that, although possible, its realization depends heavily on the choice of business model adopted to attract and retain consumers. ..

Written with the help of more than 50 stakeholders, this treatise includes personalized dietary recommendations at home and on the go, as well as individualized products such as dietary kits and supplements. Is identified.

Although the business model for highly interested consumers, especially those targeting supplements, has been successful, it is still a niche, the newspaper said.

These business models seem to resonate with strategy given the ease of scalability. It also emphasizes that providing cost, convenience and clear consumer benefits is the current driving force in the PN space.

Business success

Foodvalley NL, a non-profit organization based in Wageningen, the Netherlands, first identifies clear target groups and value propositions supported by appropriate distribution channels and scalable and sustainable cost models to achieve success. Guide potential investors and businesses in the direction.

The main factor here is convenience, and the efforts made by consumers are balanced with the added value generated by the PN offering, which contributes to overall consumer involvement and retention.

The author cites the experience of Arivale, a personalized wellness company in the United States. The company managed to raise 45.8 million ($ 53 million) in funding, but during the same period it had only 5,000 15,000 customers.

Due to high prices and cost of acquiring customers, Arivale shut down its customers in April 2019. This is because the cost of collecting genes, blood, and microbiome assays outweighed the amount paid by the customer.

Habit is another PN company that welcomed a 27.7 million ($ 32 million) investment from Campbell Soup Company in 2016, and San Francisco companies are customized based on personal biology, metabolism and personal goals. We developed a new meal and delivered it to the user’s front door.

The dream became sour just two years later, as Habit put the expansion plan on hold and Campbells finally sold its interest in the company in 2019.

As a scale-up, how can you smartly respond to targeting a particular lifestyle by personalizing your food with technology and data and using fresh, raw products as a starting point? Is it? Comment Jack Stroeken, CEO and founder of Dutch personalized menu company Ekomenu.

Food for health has great potential, as medical systems are built on individual solutions and treatments, while food systems are built on home and social consumption. Personalization is one of the important aspects.

Evolution of PN

This white paper emphasizes that as PN solutions continue to evolve, it becomes more desirable to reduce the cost burden on consumers while providing benefits, especially for products with enhanced personalization. ..

The author also said that evidence of PN’s benefits will help businesses find ways to reduce costs through reimbursement programs through employers, government health programs, or insurance companies that pave the way for new hires. I’m predicting.

Industry players from a variety of value chain points, including technology and diagnostics companies, food producers and retailers, and other professionals such as health insurance and healthcare, are involved in fostering a connected ecosystem. The newspaper commented that it was necessary.

The concept of food as a medicine will gain momentum if local governments play a supporting role in creating space for developing such solutions.

