Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Review (Switch)

Licensed games have a history of being mostly a little trousers. Of course, with some notable exceptions, all Goldeneye 007 or SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom includes M & Ms Kart Racing, Superman 64, the Wii version of IronMan, and much more. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is trying to counter that trend by letting the developers of Slap City, a game held as one of the few candidates for Super Smash Bros., make it. Nickelodeon’s celebrities, talented developers, all look promising at first glance, but are they really worth it?

As some of you may not know, Super Smash Bros. is classified as Super Smash Bros. Super Smash Bros. is a popular Super Smash Bros. Super Smash Bros. Super Smash Bros. Series (Damn). Each of the 20 fighters has approximately 18 movements they can perform and basic grab, block, and jump mechanics. The 18 movements may sound like a lot at first, but many of these run in the air rather than on the ground, so they are often semi-overlapping, which varies slightly. If 18 seems a lot, don’t look into a particular hero. A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (stop again).

All moves are easy to perform and each character’s move set is unique to them. However, the move sets offered are not as diverse or original as Wednesday. For example, Anne, the excellent avatar legendary boy Anne, behaves only for close combat. This obviously feels strange given the combat techniques preferred in his own media. Making the character represent the source media is certainly some serious consideration, and a personal highlight of Ren and Stimpy throwing logs from Blammo!

Many of the moves on the show are fairly simple attacks, but some have deeper mechanics, they all perform well and are happy with the master. But what’s less satisfying is the description of these movements in the game, and more specifically their lack. Most movements are self-explanatory, others have useful brief explanations, others do not do enough work to explain things, but in the worst case, some movements Is not listed at all. For example, Tof has a down special that is a front flip with heavy iron boots, but when in the air she creates a floating platform for the Earth. The latter is not listed at all on her move set list.

The presentation is also a mixed bag. In most cases, the game will display fine on Switch and will run at a fairly stable 60fps on most stages. However, in some cases the frame rate actually seems to be dropping, and the reason is not entirely clear. Apart from that, many characters need to move from 2D to 3D, which is a difficult question, but artists make that leap very well, especially for those who look good, like Nigel Thornbury. I am. As scary as you want him.

Other areas are less realized, especially when it comes to soundtracks. Some songs are perfectly fine, but others, such as the Western Air Temple stage theme, are quite unpleasant, and most songs are clearly cut when trying to loop. The reward for artwork to complete single player arcade mode is that it doesn’t fill the screen properly and there is no voice manipulation at all. The whole package feels like it lacks a lot of polish in some areas.

But we haven’t talked about the actual gameplay that goes beyond the essence of the move set. This is mainly because I wanted to avoid some complaints in the first place. In short, it’s great when you’re actually fighting the game. The mechanics are tight, the possibilities for combos are huge, and each character has distinct strengths and weaknesses. This is something that evolves throughout the life of the game, so don’t over-comment on balance, but some characters actually feel higher tiers than others, but this is our personal It may depend on your play style.

This game shines brightest in classic one-on-one matches with other players. Most pleasingly, this is as fun online as it is offline. The target audience may be primarily interested in playing as SpongeBob and defeating Patrick, but there is a clear willingness to appeal to a completely different set of players. The kind you know, knowing what DACUS stands for. Care has been taken to ensure that this subset of combat fans are properly addressed, but it does not overwhelm a more casual viewer. Things can get a little busy from time to time, but it’s part of the fun, and deliberately including features that come with fan favorite bugs like Wave Dash give the fight a unique smooth feel. Useful for.

Of course, you can play with a total of four players, but I must say that the enthusiastic nature of good fighting in this game makes it a little harder to properly analyze everything in progress. In addition to stock and timed battles, you can also choose from several sports game modes that do not surprisingly perform sports-like objectives, such as attacking the ball and landing on your opponent’s goal hole.

Online features a custom lobby, quick play to slap you in a fight with someone else, competitive play to limit the stages you can choose, and a simple ranking system. Everything except the custom lobby seems to be limited to one-on-one matches, but as it’s clear enough, this is where the game is best. I can’t really imagine an example where you want to have a more stable connection and want to play with someone other than your friends, so I have no complaints. Online matches are smooth and there is almost no waiting time. I experienced a single match that ran at about 15 frames per second and seemed to have virtually all particle effects removed, but otherwise it was an exception to the fun online experience.

Conclusion

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a solid platform fighter with so many hidden depths that unfortunately lacks polish outside of combat. If hardcore gameplay is of utmost concern, you have the wealth to sink your teeth here, but expect to be overwhelmed by the various factors that surround it. There’s a spectacular old days, but it’s not Super Smash Bros. (don’t worry again).

