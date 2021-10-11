Google Maps now shows the lowest carbon route for a car trip





This story was originally published by The Guardian and has been replicated here as part of the ClimateDesk collaboration.

Google Maps aims to provide the least carbon route on the itinerary chosen by the driver as part of the search company’s new environmentally friendly policy.

Taking into account factors such as traffic and road slopes, drivers will be able to choose the route with the lowest carbon emissions. The new product will be available in the US on Wednesday and will be available in Europe next year. Google Maps defaults to the lowest carbon option if the equivalent travel times are about the same.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the initiative could save 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, which is equivalent to removing 200,000 cars from the road.

Traveling by car is one of the carbon-intensive choices people make on a daily basis.Start-up [Wednesday] According to Pichai, in the United States and Europe in 2022, Google Maps will allow you to choose the route with the lowest carbon emissions.

Google added that online car shoppers will be able to easily see hybrid and electric vehicle options and compare them to fossil-fuel-powered models.

Other green initiatives announced by tech companies include posting emissions information on Google Flights, an airfare search engine. Starting Wednesday, users around the world will be able to see carbon emissions per seat for all flights and low carbon flight options. The hotel search also includes information about the hotel’s commitment to sustainability.

Google also revealed a change to shopping search. When users are looking for energy-intensive devices such as dishwashers and water heaters[ショッピング]Tab suggestions help guide buyers to sustainable options.

Google announced in 2020 that it aims to power only low-carbon energy by 2030.

Climate change is no longer a distant threat, Pichai said. Its more and more local and personal. Around the world, wildfires, floods and other extreme weather events continue to affect our health, economy and future on Earth. To address this pressing challenge, we need an urgent and meaningful solution.

