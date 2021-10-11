November Calendar: Preview of North Carolina-wide Event and Program Deadlines





Technology and life sciences events and deadlines are scheduled for November. Some events are held directly or in a hybrid format.

Let’s see what’s coming in November to keep up with WRAL TechWire’s ongoing initiative to track events happening across North Carolina.

Application deadline: CED GRO Incubator November 1st

The Entrepreneurship Council has launched a 12-week incubator for local life sciences companies, offering weekly classes led by renowned speakers, one-on-one coaching, and challenges to support their growth and expansion. doing. The program will start in January.

Menu: Data Storytelling November 2nd 12-1 pm @The Frontier, Building 800 (and online)

This hybrid event helps participants leverage their data and ideas to strategize short-term and long-term goals.

Durham Code: Citizen Hacking Session November 2nd, 6pm-7:30pm (online)

Code for Durham brings together engineers, designers, developers, data scientists, mappers and activists to collaborate on civil technology projects. The meeting is held on the first Tuesday of every month.

Downtown Technician Raleigh Happy Hour November 2nd, 5 pm-7pm @LynnwoodBrewing Concern

The Downtown Techlies Happy Hour Event Series is back at Lawry’s Lynnwood Brewing Concern. Join the network with peers.

1 Million Cup Lake Norman November 3rd, 7:30 am to 9:00 am (online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area join in to introduce the company to mentors, advisors and other start-ups. Join us to meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

1 Million Cup Charlotte November 3rd, 8 am-9am (online)

The weekly 1 Million Cup Charlotte will be followed by a presentation from a local start-up followed by a Q & A session from the community.

Rise and Shine with Ted Abernacy November 3rd, 8 am-9am @ Preston Wood Country Club

Cary Chamber hosts an event featuring Ted Abernathy of Economic Leadership LLC. This event will provide you with the latest information on Carys’ growth, economy and future outlook.

1 Million Cup RTP November 3rd 9 am-10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Join us for free coffee and entrepreneurial support as local start-ups give presentations.

1 Million Cup Wilmington November 3rd 9 am-10am (online)

This weekly event brings together Wilmington and Capefear community entrepreneurs to enjoy coffee, casual startup pitches, and conversations.

Marketing that is not bound by preconceived ideas November 3rd 12: 30-1: 30 pm (online)

The HUSTLE Winston-Salems Weekly Marketing Outside the Box series provides entrepreneurs and small businesses with innovative marketing strategies. Learn how to attract and retain customers and increase revenue.

NC TECH Award Gala November 3rd, 5: 30-9: 30 pm @ Raleigh Convention Center

NCTECH’s annual Tech Awards Gala program convenes North Carolina’s premier technology divisions to celebrate this year’s innovation, growth and leadership.

NC Master’s & Doctoral Virtual Career Fair November 4th 12-4 pm (online)

Duke University, North Carolina State University, UNC Chapel Hill, UNC Charlotte, UNC Greensboro, and Wake Forest University convene hundreds of senior graduates, candidates, and post-documents to meet companies looking for new talent. ..

Carolina Startup Connect 20211 November 4, 4 pm @ Pork Place, NC-Chapel Hill

This two-part event connects startups with students from UNC Chapel Hill and Central Carolina Community College who are interested in internships with local businesses and other career opportunities.

Triangle Global Health Virtual Annual Conference November 4th

The Triangle Global Health Consortium is effectively hosting this year’s annual conference, with a focus on the theme of “Rebuilding Global Health in a Changing World.” The event will cover innovative and adaptive approaches to addressing inequality and challenges, lessons learned in the pandemic, preparation and prevention strategies, and other topics.

Get2Know NC TECH Webinar November 5th 9 am-9:30am (online)

This free monthly interactive webinar provides participants with an overview of NC TECH’s activities, resources, and member offerings.

Legal Design Derby Solution Showcase November 5th, 3:00 pm (online)

The Duke University Law and Technology Center hosts a virtual event where a team of law students share a prototype working on ways to improve the resilience of the legal system in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Application deadline: NC IDEA 2022 Fellow Program November 5th

NC IDEA is looking for competitive candidates to apply for Summer Graduate Fellowships and Startup Analyst Fellowships. In these programs, graduate students interact directly with start-ups and entrepreneurs.

RIoT Wilson Pre-Accelerator Program November 8th, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm @Gig East Exchange

RIoT is launching a new 6-week business coaching resource for small business owners, startup founders, and future entrepreneurs in the Wilson community. The event, which runs from November 8th to December 13th, includes three 90-minute workshops and three one-hour advice sessions.

Triangle Biotech Tuesday, November 9th, 6 pm-7:30pm

Triangle Biotech Tuesday is a monthly exchange meeting that connects scientific experts across the RTP / Greater Triangle area. Join a network of experts from different industries. The group meets on the second Tuesday of every month.

MCNC Community Day November 9th @ Durham Convention Center

MCNC is celebrating its 41st anniversary with a hybrid event covering broadband, cybersecurity, and other important initiatives affecting the community. Click here for details on TechWire.

1 Million Cup Lake Norman November 10th, 7:30 am to 9:00 am (online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area join in to introduce the company to mentors, advisors and other start-ups. Join us to meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

1 Million Cup Charlotte November 10th, 8 am-9am (online)

The weekly 1 Million Cup Charlotte will be followed by a presentation from a local start-up followed by a Q & A session from the community.

1 Million Cup RTP November 10th 9 am-10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Join us for free coffee and entrepreneurial support as local start-ups give presentations.

1 Million Cup Wilmington November 10th 9 am-10am (online)

This weekly event brings together Wilmington and Capefear community entrepreneurs to enjoy coffee, casual startup pitches, and conversations.

Marketing that is not bound by preconceived ideas November 10th 12: 30-1: 30 pm (online)

The HUSTLE Winston-Salems Weekly Marketing Outside the Box series provides entrepreneurs and small businesses with innovative marketing strategies. Learn how to attract and retain customers and increase revenue.

Carolina Startup Connect 20211 November 10, 4 pm @ Pork Place, NC-Chapel Hill

This two-part event connects startups with students from UNC Chapel Hill and Central Carolina Community College who are interested in internships with local businesses and other career opportunities.

PCB Carolina Electronics Trade Show November 10 @ McKimon Center

This free electronics trade fair is aimed at people involved in every stage of electronics development, including 16 technical sessions, keynotes, vendor exhibitions with over 70 companies, and all-day dining.

Women> Business Power: Raleigh November 16 @ Raleigh Convention Center (Virtual Option)

The NC Chamber of Commerce convenes professional women and their advocates to explore timely topics such as leadership development, advocacy, mentorship, and personal health.

Venture135 November 16-17 @AvidXchange Silver Hammer Studio (and online)

This year’s Venture 135 conference brings together venture capitalists, angel investors, growth funds and startups to host a two-day event focused on FinTech, InsurTech, Healthtech and Cleantech innovation and entrepreneurship. Will be done.

1 Million Cup Lake Norman November 17th, 7:30 am to 9:00 am (online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area join in to introduce the company to mentors, advisors and other start-ups. Join us to meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

1 Million Cup Charlotte November 17th, 8 am-9am (online)

The weekly 1 Million Cup Charlotte will be followed by a presentation from a local start-up followed by a Q & A session from the community.

1 Million Cup RTP November 17th 9 am-10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Join us for free coffee and entrepreneurial support as local start-ups give presentations.

1 Million Cup Wilmington November 17th 9 am-10am (online)

This weekly event brings together Wilmington and Capefear community entrepreneurs to enjoy coffee, casual startup pitches, and conversations.

Marketing that is not bound by preconceived ideas November 17th 12: 30-1: 30 pm (online)

The HUSTLE Winston-Salems Weekly Marketing Outside the Box series provides entrepreneurs and small businesses with innovative marketing strategies. Learn how to attract and retain customers and increase revenue.

November 17th (Online) Bio 8th Annual Women at HBA Joint Networking Event

Saves the date of this networking event. Details will be announced at a later date.

Internet Summit November 18-19, 2021 Raleigh

The Internet Summit is back in Raleigh this year. Participants will attend face-to-face workshops and sessions covering new marketing trends and actionable strategies.

First Flight and Innovation: Celebrating the First 30 Years November 19th, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm @ Prestonwood Country Club

The First Flight Venture Center is hosting a luncheon at Cary to celebrate its 30th anniversary of supporting the local life sciences innovation ecosystem.

RIoT Wilson Pre-Accelerator Program November 22nd, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm @Gig East Exchange

RIoT is launching a new 6-week business coaching resource for small business owners, startup founders, and future entrepreneurs in the Wilson community. The event, which runs from November 8th to December 13th, includes three 90-minute workshops and three one-hour advice sessions.

1 Million Cup Lake Norman November 24th, 7:30 am-9am (online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area join in to introduce the company to mentors, advisors and other start-ups. Join us to meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

1 Million Cup Charlotte November 24th, 8 am-9am (online)

The weekly 1 Million Cup Charlotte will be followed by a presentation from a local start-up followed by a Q & A session from the community.

1 Million Cup RTP November 24th, 9am to 10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Join us for free coffee and entrepreneurial support as local start-ups give presentations.

1 Million Cup Wilmington November 24th, 9 am-10am (online)

This weekly event brings together Wilmington and Capefear community entrepreneurs to enjoy coffee, casual startup pitches, and conversations.

Marketing that is not bound by preconceived ideas November 24, 12: 30-1: 30 pm (online)

The HUSTLE Winston-Salems Weekly Marketing Outside the Box series provides entrepreneurs and small businesses with innovative marketing strategies. Learn how to attract and retain customers and increase revenue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wraltechwire.com/2021/10/11/november-calendar-previewing-events-program-deadlines-across-nc/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos