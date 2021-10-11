Analysis: Some proposed changes in tax law will undermine innovation





Editor’s Note: David Gardner, founder of Cary’s Cofounders Capital, regularly contributes to WRAL TechWire.

CARY – Taxes are not only a way to pay for everything the government offers, but also a powerful tool used to influence the motivation of citizens to invest, save, support, etc. in charities. I have.

Almost all tax cut incentives seem to be in potential chopping blocks, as Congress struggles to find a way to pay trillions of dollars in new spending. With enthusiasm for tax increases, closing loopholes, and reducing incentive tax incentives, it’s important for lawmakers to pause and consider why some of these tax incentives were initially implemented. ..

Saving tens of millions of dollars by eliminating incentives proves that doing so will cause the government to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in income in the future, effectively exacerbating the problem itself. Until now, it may sound pretty good.

This is some of the proposed incentive reductions, such as the 1202 tax exemption on early-stage corporate investments I wrote in a previous article. Since 2010, several Republican and Democratic governments have supported the 1202 tax exemption. It has been used effectively to encourage investors to direct the dollar to early US ventures. If the investor meets criteria such as holding an investment for at least 5 years, zeroing the federal tax rate on profits for the investor can help offset the risk of investing in a startup. Unfortunately, the currently proposed Biden plan will cut this rate in half. Other proposed cuts will make it more difficult for investors to invest in early-stage ventures from their IRA accounts, or to qualify as an accredited investor to invest. These changes are a major impediment to investing in early-stage US ventures.

Why is this the wrong area to reduce incentives?

Over the past few years, investors have been attracted to increasingly large venture funds with lower than usual risks and returns. This trend is detailed in many reports and in my own previous publications.

Large funds need to create large checks to avoid making early-stage investments. This created a particularly problematic early stage capital shortage. Because start-ups are not only where most of our innovations occur in the United States, but also where almost all late-stage businesses are born. If the funds for early-stage ventures run out too long, the entire innovation ecosystem will begin to collapse.

The proposed changes will discourage entrepreneurs from starting up or investing in early-stage ventures. Many investors simply move their portfolios to other US sectors such as international markets and real estate with abundant tax incentives. This is especially interrupted in North Carolina. In North Carolina, tax law is federally compliant, an even greater impediment.

Keep in mind that 75% of the business tax is paid by SMEs, not large companies, as it focuses on companies. If those dollars are depleted, many of those businesses will not start, which could create even greater tax shortages in the future. Yes, we need more tax revenue now, but we also need to avoid kneeling laws that could further fallow our field in the future.

