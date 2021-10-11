2021 Ford Mustang Mach-EGT & Performance Edition Review: Faster, More Expensive, Bounce | Expert Review





When you hit something with the GT badge, you have to say something about the vehicle. That should mean faster, sportier, and more enjoyable driving than the car’s theoretical LX or S trim level. Ford takes GT Monica very seriously. Especially if it is mentioned in the same breath as the Mustang. The Mustang GT has been the standard bearer of such models for decades, with more power, more style, more ability, and more speed. So when Ford adorned the five-seater all-electric SUV with the Mustang name, the GT model was expected. And for 2021, it’s here: two versions of the new Mustang Mach-E, adorned with GT badges, instead of one. And the convention remains the same: more power, more speed, more style and more money.

Over the years, Mustang GT prices have continued to rise, and the Mach-E is no exception. These are the most expensive versions of Ford’s new electric car, but they are also the fastest and most powerful. The basic Mustang Mach-E hasn’t succumbed to the speed and handling department (see its version review), I came to San Francisco and drove the new 2021 Mustang Mach-EGT and GT Performance Editions and they Checked if was worth the extra coins.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-EGT | Cars.com Photo: Aaron Bragman Packing More Punch

All GT models are dual-motor, all-wheel drive versions of the Mustang Mach-E (or the MME that kids have recently called). The GT produces 480 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque, gaining an EPA-estimated range of 270 miles. The GT Performance Edition, on the other hand, gets a slightly different front motor that brings system torque up to 634 lb-ft, reducing range. Up to 260 miles. The lithium-ion battery pack has not changed from the 88kWh unit, which is a lower version of the dual motor Mach-E. The two GT models also differ in some of their equipment. The GT features wide 20-inch wheels with Continental 245 / 45R20 all-season tires, a 10mm lowered suspension, red-painted front Brembo brake calipers, and the GT-. Specific front air dam. The Performance Edition is built on different front wheel patterns with the same size tires (which look good in my opinion), but with different configurations these are special for the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. It is a Pirelli summer performance tire developed in. According to Ford, the key to allowing the front motor to produce 34 pound-foot torque. The front brake is also slightly larger, making it a 385mm front rotor. The Performance Edition also features a Fords MagneRide electronic adaptive suspension. This is the only trim level available. With the exception of some visual changes to the front end, GT badges, body color fender flares, and sports seats with unique stitching (Ford Performance version of the Performance Edition), the GT is visually a smaller version of the MME. There is no big difference.

However, the drive is certainly different. Leave the drive mode setting Unbridled (I bought a GT, why use it with other settings?), Press my head against the headrest, and unknowingly stretch my mouth, a huge and instant impiety Enjoy the devout torque. Such a surreal experience of shuffling this pony at incredible speed gives you all the speed of a Mustang GT350 with a V8 engine without anger. The MME GT has a special slightly larger audio soundtrack that can be turned on to replicate the noise of a roaring gas engine, but without the built-in bowel punch of a V8 coupe, it’s filthy speed. Provides That anxiety for someone who grew up on the soundtrack to an American fuel-to-noise converter under the hood of a Detroit three-muscle car. But 15 years later, when all modern performance cars are equipped with electric drivetrains, children complain about annoying loud gas engines that distract them from speed, unlike what the Silent Hypo EV offers. Will say. The future will be strange for older drivers. You just wait.

Lowered suspension, wider, more sticky tires, and the rest of the GT’s performance merchandise, such as the beautifully dialed steering feel, also add to the ability to hustle this car at a very interesting speed on the right backstreets. It contributes greatly. MMEGT is absolutely shining on the highly winding two-lane black top between the Sausalito and the Pacific Coast Highway. If you leave it in Unbridled mode and activate the one-pedal drive switch, maximum regenerative braking will be applied and it will be fun to throw into the curve. The additional power to the front wheels is especially noticeable in the Performance Edition. The Performance Edition loves to power out quickly from corners, thanks to additional grip and additional torque. I was embarrassed by some poor Schmack at the Chevrolet Camaro SS behind me, who blasted US Highway 1 south at a considerable speed and desperately tried (and couldn’t) catch up. There is no substitute for the instantaneous torque generated by EVs like the MME GT. (Until we finally see the Electric Camaro.)

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-EGT Performance Edition | Cars.com Photos by Aaron Bragman

Even with the Magnet Ride Adaptive Suspension that comes with the Performance Edition, the Mustang Mach-E, which hasn’t been addressed yet, still has one problem. That is, the ride quality is stinking. There is no other way to say that. The Mustang Mach-E is still unpleasantly elastic and is a characteristic that has not been improved in the GT version. Rough pavement rattles passengers internally as a tightly bounced SUV bounces across the road. It rarely compromises the directional stability of the car, so it has no effect on steering, but it can easily rock passengers or lock them in their seats, leading to self-confidence and control issues. The Performance Edition Magnet Ride suspension is not driver adjustable. You also cannot select comfort or sport settings. (Adjusts the softness based on which of the four drive modes you choose: Whisper, Engaged, Ambriddled, and Ambriddled Extend, but there is little difference in ride quality.) This is for Mach-Es performance. The biggest drawback is that if you live in a place with absolutely glassy smooth roads (like Dubai), that doesn’t matter. Still, even the well-maintained roads of Marin County are enough to be anxious and uncomfortable.

What is my biggest wish for the Mach-E GT? More adjustability. I’m limited to the modes created by Ford, but because everything is electronic, why isn’t there a personalized mode like all German luxury brands offer? Can I combine parameters and settings to my liking? Why can’t I have super sporty steering and a much more compliant ride quality? Why do I need to associate the layout of the electronic dash display with the drive mode? Everything in MME is electronic, so my options seem unnecessarily limited.

One of the new modes in GT trim only that is worth refining is Unbridled Extend. According to Ford, taking the Mach-E GT onto a truck in normal Unbridled mode can quickly drain the battery and overheat. And it will shorten the days of your truck. What Unbridled Extend does is dial back the output from the motor, change the brake and accelerator mappings to make the operation more linear, and pre-adjust the battery to allow it to rotate with more consistent lap times. is. Ford didn’t have a specific number on how much power to cut from the motor, but several autocross courses set up using Mach-E GT Performance Editions at Ford’s abandoned naval base. The blast proved to cause repeated whiplash around the SUV. The challenging ad hoc road course maintained reproducibility without compromising performance.

