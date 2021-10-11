Google may offer a Pixel Phone subscription bundle





Are you ready for another Pixel smartphone? Following Apples iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices (both foldable and static), Google’s homemade phones are probably the third most interesting family of smartphones.

Perhaps because Google is usually devoted to software and processing tricks rather than spec wars, offering features not found elsewhere (such as AI phone assistants) and enhancing camera skills.

Now the company has given a bit of what the Pixel 6 looks like and what to expect, but Leak has provided some more tips in the last few days.

One leak suggests that new subscription bundles may emerge. It combines a new Pixel smartphone, not necessarily the new flagship, with a number of Google subscription services such as YouTube Premium, Google One, and PlayPass. Leak does not offer a price, but this is all a one month payment.

This means that Google can offer the entire set of services together, similar to the Apples One bundle, which summarizes the cost of smartphones. Let’s see how Google pricing.

Fast food chains are adding eight-order impossible nuggets to the menus of some restaurants in Des Moines, Iowa. Boston, Massachusetts, Miami, Florida. Available for a limited time.

The nuggets themselves are mainly made from soy protein and sunflower oil, but as the company points out, they are technically vegan because they are fried in the same oils used to cook non-vegan foods. Must not be.

Keep reading.

Outdoor equipment ideal for autumn Options such as grills and chilling.

The best outdoor gear

But if you’re not too familiar with vegetable protein and the burger king, we have a 2021 outdoor equipment guide that covers barbecue, pizza ovens, and even some meat thermometer options for cooking. Can be done properly.

Three classic Grand Theft Auto games have been reworked for modern platforms Oh, I thought everyone already knew this.

One of the worst secrets in the game world has been identified. Rockstar Games has re-released Grand Theft Auto III, GTA: Vice City, GTA: San Andreas.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC later this year. The bundle will be available on iOS and Android in the first half of 2022, but if the mobile version is appealing, we recommend getting a Bluetooth controller.

The updates are expected to be a major graphical upgrade and, if possible, an improvement in quality of life. Rockstar plans to remove the original versions of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas from the digital storefront starting next week.

Google will add a guitar tuner to Search You. It can be called on mobile and desktop.

Tuning your guitar has never been easier with your smartphone. There are countless tuning apps. Alternatively, you can ask the Google Assistant to tune your instrument. Today, Google has made the process even easier by launching a chromatic tuner for search, without the need for apps or voice commands.

Sony and TSMC may work together to tackle the global chip shortage Joint plant may support the production of more cameras and cars.

A global chip shortage can quickly spawn some unexpected team-ups. According to Nikkei sources, Sony and TSMC are “considering” a joint establishment of a semiconductor factory. TSMC will manage the majority, but the plant will operate on Sony’s land near the image sensor factory. The Japanese government will reportedly cover up to half of its $ 7 billion investment.

The joint plant is not surprising. Some analysts expect a global tip shortage to continue until 2023. This could help Sony, TSMC, and Japan’s large tech industry recover from the shortage.

Instagram encourages teens to “take a break”

Hit the book: How Los Angeles became a “free weight pier”

Blue Origin postpones William Shatner’s space flight until October 13th

Recommended reading: Restaurant and food delivery app

ICYMI: Everything you need to know about Microsoft’s new Surface device

