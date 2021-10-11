We need to protect American innovation by competing with China





The American technology sector is creating the most innovative and successful companies in the world. Still, Washington has a near-bipartisan consensus, and the era of “Big Tech,” Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and many other high-profile acquisitions must end.

Liberals try to curb tech companies’ possible excesses on wages and workers’ rights, while conservatives yell at censorship and de-platforming on Twitter. Meanwhile, the American adversary in China’s Xi Jinping administration is the rise of a superpower that is deceived by our self-destructive response and steals the path to victory. There is a risk of undermining the industry by increasing government intervention rather than strengthening the innovative technology industry.

In the United States, there are companies that account for virtually half of the market value of the top 100 public companies in the world. Technology accounts for more than one-third of America’s contribution to its market value, amounting to nearly $ 8 trillion. According to the World Bank, the innovation-based digital economy grew more than twice as fast as overall GDP between 2004 and 2019. In the United States, the digital economy has grown more than three times faster than the US economy as a whole since 2005. This tremendous growth will improve domestic employment and labor productivity. All of these have a direct impact on US national security. Economic security is national security.

The future of the American economy depends on technology and innovation, not on large-scale manufacturing. Where there used to be steel mills and manufacturing plants, there are software development and chip design labs, cloud computing nodes, and supply and distribution centers. This all happened, especially in the United States, because it allowed the government to drain resources for the most productive uses, and sometimes helped prepare pumps with basic research funding.

The United States, unlike some European countries, has avoided creating a vast network of bureaucratic and government-strict regulations. Europe has several pockets of innovation, but the regulatory environment in France, Germany and Spain makes them unattractive for cutting-edge companies. Venture capital investment in the US is more than three times that of the EU. The United States remains a good bet for innovative companies for all its failures.

Our relatively laissez-faire economic policy has also created a strong start-up community. We support strong venture capital funding, including investment in Andreessen Horowitz’s fast-growing crypto industry and the social media app Clubhouse. It also helps the United States lead the world in the acquisition of start-ups.

Current US economic policy also creates long-term growth opportunities in the public market. For example, American tech companies make up four of the five most valuable public companies based on market capitalization. Large tech companies like the Illumina have the potential to fund smaller tech companies like Grail. They can identify opportunities to take advantage of economies of scale, make significant innovations such as new methods of screening for cancer, and bring new technologies such as multicancer early detection testing to market. This is a good thing.

Signed in front of building 44, which houses employees working on Android phone operating systems, on April 7, 2017, at Googleplex, the headquarters of Google Inc in the town of Silicon Valley in Mountain View, California. Logo. SmithCollection / Gado / Getty Images

But today, we hear growing calls for government control. These calls are motivated by concerns about the political implications of a handful of tech companies. Conservatives who want to punish Big Tech using antitrust laws believe that large tech platforms over-control their speeches and censor those who share their views. Liberals who prefer to dissolve these businesses are worried about Big Tech’s power over democracy, SMEs, and workers’ rights.

But as economic evidence shows, if businesses can do business without fear of punishment, competition will intensify and consumers will benefit. Those in favor of strict antitrust enforcement often argue that it strengthens the small business sector by lowering prices and raising wages. However, SMEs still benefit from the technology sector, which enables them to operate efficiently. Computing power is more affordable than ever. For most tech jobs, wages are significantly higher than in other areas.

The failure of numerous antitrust proceedings has revealed the weaknesses of the “dissolution” movement. Recent government and private proceedings against Qualcomm, Facebook and Apple have failed, even after numerous attempts by the government, because there is no evidence to support the allegations of improper use of exclusivity. This is not surprising. Antitrust law is not intended to resolve political disputes or kneel down successful businesses, but to create competition and prevent anti-competitive behavior.

Transforming core business legislation is dangerous, as various legislation is trying to do. US antitrust laws have stimulated competition and boosted the economy. Modern competition law and consumer welfare standards have created a stable and predictable environment for businesses to innovate.

China, on the other hand, is on this path, but there is no good end. Its “control” against large companies has little to do with competition and the creation of innovation. Rather, the government’s goal seems to be to punish companies that refuse to consistently connect party policies.

So far, it seems that those who want to regulate American technology are predominant. But their victory is likely to be short-lived. Americans are increasingly attuned to the threat that China poses to our future. They recognize that more American (and ally) innovation is now needed if we are trying to remain economically or militarily competitive.

Americans want and need real innovation driven by entrepreneurs, not Washington bureaucrats. We should let them have it.

Jamil N. Jaffer is a former Chief Adviser and Senior Adviser to the US Senate Foreign Affairs Commission and is currently the Founder and Managing Director of the National Security Institute at George Mason University’s Antoninskaria Law School. Joshua D. Wright is a former member of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and is currently the Secretary-General of the Institute for Global Antitrust Law and a professor at George Mason University’s Antoninskaria Law School.

The views expressed in this article are those of the writer himself.

