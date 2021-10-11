Vecima presents future-proof solutions at STEC Cable-Tec Expo 2021





Victoria, British Columbia-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today showcases the latest advances at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 virtual event, bringing the industry’s most powerful service portfolio to life. I announced that I would like to introduce it. Provider network access products for cables and fibers, and their next-generation IPTV solutions. Vecima executives will attend five sessions discussing technological advances in the cable industry to share knowledge about future innovations being developed to enable the next era of broadband connectivity and content delivery. It was chosen.

Sumit Kumar, President and CEO of Vecima Networks, said Vecima continues to focus on our mission to enable network service providers to connect people and businesses around the world to information and entertainment. I am. As a company, we have achieved tremendous financial and technological growth last year, even in the midst of a pandemic. Our vision of enabling endless connections to drive infinite growth of knowledge, innovation and prosperity is more important than ever today.

From Vecima Experience Studio, Vecimas sort readers stream live interactive meetings that show:

Entra Unified Access portfolio including virtualization control and DAA focuses on 10G and beyond Cable and fiber access EN9000, the world’s first commercially available general purpose access platform (GAP) node, is a use of cable, fiber, and wireless access. Supports cases. The remote MACPHY access module, EMM324, supports multiple widely deployed cable access nodes with industry-leading 4×4 segmentation densities. VOD, Linear, Start Over, Catch-up TV, and nDVR Services Our standards-based open cache system delivers ever-increasing OTT video, games, software updates, and other bulk CDN traffic over the network to congest And improve the quality of the customer experience

The Fall Technical Forum at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo serves as a record of breakthroughs in technology in the cable communications industry. This forum embodies new ideas that essentially solve problems and is dedicated to advancing the underlying science of the cable and telecommunications business. As part of the Fall 2021 Technical Forum, five Vecima industry experts have written or co-authored the technical papers selected for presentation at the next workshop.

MAC and MEC: Using Edge Tuesday, October 12, 2021 8:30 am-9: 30am EDT Principal Software Architect Doug Johnson gives a session on details of the Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA), a distributed access architecture. start. It enables new ways to deploy DOCSIS functionality in different locations on the access network.

So many control knobs! Optimizing Upstream Performance with DOCSIS 4.0 Tuesday, October 12, 2021 8:30 am-9:45am EDTRex Coldren, Principal Access Architect, discusses the latest upstream leak detection. If your job is to figure out how to pull more bits out of the upstream while planning the upstream (wider!) Future, this session is for you.

Is Fiber the Key to Transport Convergence? Tuesday, October 12, 2021 1:00 pm to 2:15 pm EDT Chief Technology Officer Colin Howlett says capacity and reach are top priorities due to the large number of devices or difficult geographical distribution. in trouble.

Local Broadband: Takin it on the farm! Tuesday, October 12, 2021 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm EDT Principal Access Architect Kevin Noll takes a look at why local broadband is the most important social technology issue of our time and to make it a reality. Broadband internet that is universally accepted.

Distro on Distributed Access Architecture (DAA): N + 0 Journey Lesson Wednesday, October 13, 2021 8 am-9:15am EDT Chief Technology Officer Colin Howlett focuses on the world’s largest distributed access architecture It covers the guessing (DAA) footprint (the number of connected homes and digital nodes), and the flexible MAC architecture with remote MACPHY (RMD).

For more information on the workshop, see https://s19.a2zinc.net/clients/ezscte/ex21/Public/Sessions.aspx? Go to nav = true & SuperTrackID = 4.

Meet Vecima in a virtual domain next week and experience the Vecimas Future-Ready solution. To schedule a virtual experience, send an email to marketing @ vecima.com.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable world-leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain and analyze. Transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and build technologies that streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

