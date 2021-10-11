7 Ways to Use Google Trends for SEO and Content Marketing





Google Trends is the only keyword research tool that provides insights based on real-world Google search data.

These seven tips on how to use Google Trends show you how to extract real keyword trends that are accurate and will help you create a keyword strategy for promoting your website.

Discover new ways to unlock hidden insights and keyword volume data using Google Trends.

Value of Google Trends

Google Trends is accurate, but it doesn’t show the actual number of traffic.

Paid SEO tools provide keyword search volume numbers. However, these numbers are estimates from your data provider.

Therefore, while paid SEO tools provide an estimate of keyword traffic, the data presented by Google Trends is based on the actual amount of search queries.

That doesn’t mean that Google Trends is better than paid keyword tools. When used with paid keyword tools, you can get a near-accurate idea of ​​a true keyword search volume.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Google Trends has other features that allow accurate segmentation of keyword data to understand where to focus your promotional activities and discover new trending keywords.

How to use Google Trends with SEO1.Compare keywords to get more accurate data

Google Trends shows a relative visualization of traffic on a scale of 0 to 100.

Because the graph is a relative scale, you can’t really tell if the trend is reporting hundreds or thousands of keyword searches.

This is especially useful if you know the amount of traffic from another keyword phrase.

How to get more accurate traffic data

If you want to get a more accurate estimate of your keyword search volume, compare your keywords to keywords that already have the correct number of volumes.

If you have a particularly large amount of keywords, there is another way to accurately estimate the amount of keywords. Comparing your target keywords with keyword phrases that you know the amount of traffic.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Comparison keywords do not have to be related. It can be completely different. The important thing is to have a general idea of ​​keyword volume.

If this volume information is not available, there are hacks to get ideas for search volumes.

View Trend Search Queries Visit the Google Trends Daily Trends web page.

The nice thing about this page is that Google provides a number of keyword volumes, such as more than 100,000 searches per day.

Here is an example:

Google Trends is a keyword search trend [womens dresses] It is on the rise. But it doesn’t tell you how much.

Screenshot of Google Trends, August 2021

2o On the Google Daily Trends page on Monday, August 30, 2009, [elizabeth holmes] It has become a trend with over 100,000 searches.

Screenshot of Google Trends, August 2021

Now, here is a screenshot of the comparison between search queries [womens dresses] When [elizabeth holmes], It has become a trend with more than 100,000 searches.

Screenshot of Google Trends, August 2021

Google Trends doesn’t show the exact amount, but as long as you know the amount for one keyword, it’s easier to see the traffic level for the other keyword.

The above hack is not 100% accurate. However, it is enough to give a strong stadium idea and can be used to validate extrapolated data from paid keyword research tools.

Related: How to do a keyword search for SEO

2. Compare keywords over time for audience insights

There are two common ways to look at keyword data. One is for longer periods and the other is for shorter periods.

Long-term trend

You can set up Google Trends to view traffic trends dating back to 2004. This is useful for displaying audience trends.

Long-term trend of uptrend: If the trend is up, this means focusing your energy on creating content for this trend. Long-term trend of downtrend: If the trend line is down, the viewer’s content consumption changes.

For example, look at WordPress search terms, WordPress software, and WordPress website trends over the last five years.

Screenshot of Google Trends, August 2021

WordPress has a clear downtrend in all its variations. The downward trend extends to phrases such as WordPress themes, WordPress plugins, and WordPress hosting.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

It is very important to understand when the trend is in the down spiral.

Digital cameras have begun the end of traditional analog cameras. The iPhone has started a descending spiral of digital cameras.

Knowing in which direction the wind is blowing helps content marketers and publishers understand when to let go of their digital cameras and start clouding mobile phone-related products.

3. Related topics and queries

Google Trends has two great features called related topics and related queries.

topic

Topics are search queries that share concepts. In general, topics are language-independent, but not known for related topics.

According to Google:

“Related topics

Users searching for your term also searched for these topics.

Can be displayed with the following indicators

Top-Most popular topics. Scoring is a relative scale, with a value of 100 being the most commonly searched topic and a value of 50 being a topic searched half as often as the most popular terms.

Increase – Related topics that have been searched most frequently since the last period.

Results marked as “breakouts” have increased significantly, probably because these topics are new and have had few previous searches. “

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Related queries

The description of the related query is similar to the description of the related topic.

Top queries are generally the most popular, and rising queries are becoming more popular.

Screenshot of Google Trends, August 2012.Short-term trends can lead to heavy traffic

View keyword trends in a short view, such as a 90-day or 30-day view, to reveal valuable insights for leveraging rapidly changing search trends.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Google Discover and Google News have a lot of traffic.

Google Discover is less sensitive to trending topics than Google News, but being on top of your current interests can be very helpful in catching heavy traffic now through Google Discover and Google News.

For example, two of the most popular keyword trends are HowTo and NearMe searches.

If you zoom out to the 90-day view, you can see the days of the week when those searches are popular.

Knowing the days of the week when interest in a particular topic soars can also help you plan when to publish a particular type of topic, and your content will appear right there when your viewers are searching for it. increase.

5. Keywords by category

Google Trends has the ability to filter keywords by category to provide more accurate data.

[カテゴリ]Tabs are important because they narrow your keyword research to the right context.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

If the keyword context is car, it makes sense to narrow down Google Trends appropriately and display only the data in the car context.

By narrowing down your Google Trends data by category, you can find more accurate information related to the topic you’re investigating about your content.

6. Utilization of keyword data according to geographical conditions

You can use Google Trends keyword information by geographic location to determine which region is best for you to promote your site or tailor your content to a particular region.

For example, if certain types of products are popular in Washington, DC and Texas, it makes sense to direct promotional activities and localized content to those regions.

Keyword popularity by region is useful for link building, content creation, content promotion, and pay-per-click.

By localizing your content, you can make it more relevant to people who are interested in it.

Google ranks pages according to their most relevant users, so incorporating geographic nuances into your content will allow most people to rank your pages. Especially if those people start promoting your content on social media, blogs and podcasts.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Related: International SEO after 2021: 9-point checklist for success

7. Clarify search intents by category

Google Trends allows you to further refine your keyword data by segmenting by search type. This is a very convenient way to investigate the popularity of different types of search intents.

Search types provide insights into searchers when they are focused on a particular type of intent.

By refining your research, you can remove the “noise” that can contaminate your keyword research and go directly to the most meaningful data, the signal.

You can refine your Google Trends data in the following ways:

Web search. Image search. News search. Google shopping. YouTube search.

YouTube search is a great way to identify “how-to” content.

Google Trends searches for how, what, where, when, why, and who shows that search queries that start with the word “how” are the most popular on YouTube.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Google Trends limits comparisons to five keywords, so we’ve omitted that word in the screenshot below.

Screenshot of Google Trends, August 2021

When the keyword phrase contains educational content that uses words such as: [how to]If you narrow your survey to YouTube, you may find useful insights.

For example, we found that YouTube search displayed more relevant “related topics” and “related queries” data than selecting “web search” to investigate.

Here’s another example that can help you filter your Google Trends data using different types of search types.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

We did the same thing, what, where, when, why, and who searched, but this time we used a news search refinement.

Screenshot of Google Trends, August 2021

Google News search trends are significantly different from YouTube search patterns. This is because people want to know the “what” and “how” types of information in Google News.

The above is a view of search queries for the last 90 days. Searching for the same keywords from a five-year perspective reveals that “who” type keywords tend to spike in response to the current event.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

The biggest surge occurred in the days following the 2020 presidential election.

All of the different search type query refinements help you refine your results to display more accurate information.

Therefore, the information they provide may be more accurate and useful than the more general and potentially noisy “Web Search” version, so try these choices.

The point: Google Trends is useful

Google Trends is a useful tool, and a little creativity creates important search marketing insights.

Spend time with Google Trends. We are confident that we can discover insights that will improve the way content is created and promoted online.

Other resources:

Featured image: alphaspirit.it/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-trends-seo-2/413167/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos