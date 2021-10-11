Technology addresses challenges in the 21st century





Gary Fowler is a serial AI entrepreneur with 17 startups and IPOs. He is the CEO and co-founder of GSDVS.com and Yva.ai.

Getty

Since the beginning of the 21st century, the world has changed in many ways. In a word, the essence of the new century is its growth. More people are born every day. Technology and digitization are advancing further. At the same time, as this explosive and exponential growth continues, more needs and challenges arise.

Today, we are on the verge of reaching a population of 8 billion, and the world’s population growth continues to grow exponentially every day. This rapid and complex increase in population size means two things. We need to ensure that more people see more innovation potential and provide the resources they need to feed the world in the near future.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) predicts that global food production will need to increase by 70% to accommodate population growth, especially if it exceeds 9.1 billion by 2050. Such increases in production are especially important in developing regions of the world where population growth occurs at an even faster rate.

This pressure on the global food supply chain poses the greatest risk to the need to significantly increase quantities, resulting in reduced food, crop and overall supply quality. please think about it. Production times are reduced to meet deadlines and volumes, but over time supply chain holes become apparent, allowing more parties involved in the process to ensure efficiency and meet urgent needs. Take a shortcut to.

That’s where technology comes in. Massive advances in innovation will enable supply chains to be transformed and rationalized globally and scaled as the population grows. There are some specific applications that have promising effects on supply chain optimization.

At the warehouse level, automation support makes it easy to streamline the process. From barcode readers to scanners, such applications can improve tracking systems and improve warehouse efficiency. At the same time, smart analysis helps to closely monitor and confirm the proper conditions for storing groceries in the warehouse and alert staff in the event of deviations from the standards.

An important factor in ensuring quality is compliance with the FSMA or Food Safety Modernization Act issued by the FDA. AI-powered cloud-based software that streamlines the process of product procurement and supplier documentation, with no shortcuts, ensuring that each product is properly procured, while significantly burdening the heavy paperwork. Can be reduced to.

Finally, you can make direct progress in the field at the supplier level as well. As technology evolves, rot, maturity, and other factors related to the next crop can begin to be detected in order to continue to ensure high quality while optimizing the entire supply process.

But population growth is just one of many of the changes brought about by the 21st century. Another big concern is global warming. Since the Industrial Revolution, the world temperature has risen by more than 1 degree Celsius and about 2 degrees Fahrenheit year by year. There is an urgent need for technological advances that will not only transform the energy industry and stall global warming, but also reverse it.

One of the increasingly popular solutions is solar energy. Solar energy comes from solar and wind panels, and turbines convert this natural focus to electricity without emitting greenhouse gases. Today, solar energy is so advanced and technology is so advanced that the price of solar energy is lower than that of fossil fuels. The biggest challenge for solar energy is not the power generation, but the ability to actually store and share it. We are already on the road to developing a battery that is powerful enough to store the harmless energy obtained naturally and normalize its use worldwide.

Finally, as witnessed in the Covid-19 pandemic, increasing population density makes it more likely that the pandemic will spread rapidly around the world, and people will constantly saturate urban spaces and live in close proximity to each other. I am. Nonetheless, technological advances could help combat these risks, from AI-driven heat detectors for cameras that identify fever symptoms to wearable devices that can detect and prevent the development of future illnesses. there is. Balance innovation for population growth and efficiency.

The 21st century has brought some challenges, but has brought about an unprecedented amount of innovation and accelerated the rate of technological progress around the world. We are heading for a future where innovation can potentially outpace population growth and lead to a better, more efficient and healthier world.

