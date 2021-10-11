Harmonic integrates Google Cloud Marketplace into CableOS platform to drive new revenue for operators | News





San Jose, Calif., October 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced the integration of the Google Cloud Marketplace into the CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform. Google Cloud Marketplace integration allows operators using the CableOS Platform to quickly access Google Cloud Marketplace applications, making it easy to deploy new revenue-generating services.

By deploying applications from the Google Cloud Marketplace using CableOS as a common platform, service providers are now able to launch broadband services faster, more efficiently, and at a lower cost. The CableOS platform supports infrastructure applications such as vCMTS, vPON, and vBNG as an edge cloud solution with a multi-access infrastructure. By integrating Google Cloud Marketplace into the CableOS platform, operators can deploy virtual network infrastructure applications and take advantage of agile paths to speed up the launch of new mobile and wireless services. Google Cloud Marketplace also brings a wide range of subscriber service applications to the platform, including security, improved user experience, and WiFi management.

Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media & Entertainment for Google Cloud Game Partnerships, said: “Integrating the Google Cloud Marketplace into the Harmonic CableOS Platform will enable cable operators to achieve greater efficiency and deliver superior quality of service to consumers.”

Nimrod Bennatan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Cable Access Business, said: Harmonic. “This collaboration demonstrates Harmonic’s innovation and leadership in transforming broadband to meet unprecedented demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity.”

Harmonic’s CableOS platform powers more than 3 million cable modems for more than 60 cable operators worldwide, including the largest operators in North America and Europe, and major service providers in Latin America and Asia. increase.

Harmonic will be showcasing the CableOS platform at the virtual SCTEISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 (October 11-14). For more information on Harmonic’s presence at Expo and meeting schedules, please visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/cable-access/scte/.

About harmonics

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), a world leader in virtual cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers around the world. The company has revolutionized cable access networking through the industry’s first virtualized cable access solution, giving cable operators more flexibility in deploying Gigabit Internet services in consumer homes and mobile devices. Whether it simplifies OTT video delivery over innovative cloud and software platforms or enhances delivery of Gigabit Internet cable services, Harmonic allows media companies and service providers to offer live and on-demand content on all screens. We are changing the way we monetize. For more information, please visit www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements in the sense of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Harmonic’s business and expected capabilities, benefits, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, and market description Harmonic products, services, and technology growth, specifications, and benefits are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are detailed in Harmonic’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including Form 10-K’s annual report for the year ended in December. It is subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties that have been taken. .31, 2020, Form 10-Q quarterly report and Form 8-K current report. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date of this document, and Harmonic undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo, and other Harmonic marks are Harmonic Inc. Or owned by its affiliate. All other trademarks referenced in this document are property of their respective owners.

