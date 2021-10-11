October Headliner, Part I: Triangle Business, Technology and Life Science Events and Deadlines





Triangle Biotech Tuesday, October 12, 6 pm-7:30pm

Triangle Biotech Tuesday is a monthly exchange meeting that connects scientific experts across the RTP / Greater Triangle area. Join a network of experts from different industries. The group meets on the second Tuesday of every month.

Venture South Triangle Meeting October 13th, 8 am-10am (online)

Join the newly launched Venture South Triangle group to meet and connect at breakfast.

1 Million Cup RTP October 13th, 9 am-10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Join us for free coffee and entrepreneurial support as local start-ups give presentations.

NC Agriculture Digital Alliance First Quarter Meeting October 13, 1:00 pm (online)

The first quarterly NCAgriculture Digital Alliance meeting will focus on strategies for improving digital inclusion and equity in the state’s agricultural community.

Grid strengthening and restoring force: NC’s ability to recover from natural disasters October 13th, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm (online)

The Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster hosts a panel of energy experts to discuss North Carolina’s grid strengthening and resilience strategies.

Building a Portable Speed ​​Trap with TinyML and Raspberry Pi October 13th, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm (online)

This virtual lunch and learn features a solution that combines the concept of machine learning, remote IoT deployment, and cloud connectivity.

CRO Career Conversation October 13th, 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm (online)

At this virtual event, participants will have the opportunity to discuss career paths, responsibilities, and more from contract research organization (CRO) industry experts.

Application deadline: NC Biotech Innovation Impact Grant October 13th

The North Carolina Biotechnology Center Innovation Impact Grant is funding the acquisition of research equipment at the core facilities of universities involved in life sciences research. A maximum of $ 150,000 may be required.

AITP-RTP: How to Increase Organizational Relevance and Influence October 14th, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm @NC State University Club

At the next AITP-RTP meeting, two experienced IT executives will share how participants can leverage the latest IT technology to improve their organization and career.

North Carolina Entrepreneurship Mentorship Meetup October 14th, 6pm-7pm (online)

This monthly meetup series connects North Carolina State University student entrepreneurs with mentors from a variety of industries.

Big Launch Challenge 2021 October 13-14

In this year’s Big Launch Challenge, Launch Place will partner with Angel Capital Association Angel University to host a two-day learning and networking event for angel investors and entrepreneurs. The event culminates in Launch Places’ annual pitch contest. In this contest, startups have the opportunity to announce their products / services and earn $ 15,000. Click here for details on TechWire.

NC Chamber Ag Allies Conference October 15th, 8 am-1pm @McKimmon Conference & Training Center (Virtual Option)

The conference will explore new opportunities and challenges in the agricultural sector, including changing working conditions, evolving technologies, and state and federal regulations.

View of Raleigh Chamber C Suite October 15th, 8:30 am-10am @TheUmstead Hotel and Spa

Join the Raleigh Chambers C-Suite Perspectives event to network with other leaders and listen to leadership lessons from local executives.

Campbell Law Innovation Institute Continuing Law Education Event October 16th 11 am-12:30pm @ Campbell Law School

The Campbell Law Innovation Institute hosts a 90-minute CLE event centered around the theme “Responding to Legal Innovation: Legal Technology Solutions for Modern Legal Affairs.”

All Things Open 2021 October 17-19 @ Raleigh Convention Center (and online)

All Things Open brings together thousands of open source industry leaders, experts and enthusiasts from around the world to host dozens of sessions, including workshops, keynotes, networking and educational opportunities. Events are displayed in a hybrid format.

RIoT LXIV IoT Demo Night: The World’s Largest Chain October 18th, 5 pm-8pm @ Raleigh Convention Center

In partnership with All Things Open, RIoT will bring back the annual IoT Demo Night this year. Join the exhibition and watch over 50 live demos.

NIH SBIR / STTR Financing Strategy Series October 19th, 1 pm-4:30pm (online)

This two-part training series describes the methods and techniques for developing strong SBIR / STTR Phase 1 proposals and developing commercialization strategies.

NC TECH Government Vendor Network October 19th, 3 pm-4pm (online)

The NC TECHs Government Vendor Network is a forum for member companies interested in doing business with the state government.

NC TECH Virtual Job Expo October 20th, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm (online)

The North Carolina Technology Association’s virtual job fair connects employers to those looking for a technology job, internship, or career. This event is free for candidates and job seekers.

1 Million Cup RTP October 20th, 9 am-10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Join us for free coffee and entrepreneurial support as local start-ups give presentations.

National AgTech Forum: Dairy Innovation October 20th, 4 pm-5:30pm (online)

The North Carolina Biotechnology Center, along with AgLaunch and AgStart, hosts a series of monthly events where experts share views on key agtech industry topics. This month’s session will focus on dairy innovation.

Current Home Inventory and Migration Patterns in the US After COVID October 21st 10 am-11am (Online)

NC Chamber hosts a free webinar focusing on current trends in real estate development and its impact on North Carolina.

Women’s Cary Chamber of Commerce Business October 21st 12-1: 15 pm @ Prestonwood Country Club

Cary Chambers’ next Business of Women event will feature Andora Gandy Hinton, CEO and founder of Willow North Growth Partners.

RTP180: Cybersecurity October 21st, 5 pm-7:15 pm @The Frontier, Building 800 (and online)

Presented in a hybrid format, this month’s RTP180 event will convene a panel of experts to discuss cybersecurity details.

Ducro Tech Lab Demo Day October 22nd, 3:00 pm (online)

At this event, an early-stage legal technology company in the latest cohort of Duke University Rotech Labs will market its business to a panel of audiences and judges.

HackDuke October 23-24 @Duke Engineering Quad

This 24-hour hackathon convenes Duke University students to create innovative technological solutions for the benefit of society.

Duke-UNICEF 2021 Virtual Forum on Social Innovation October 25-29 (online)

Duke University and UNICEF are hosting a week-long event focused on addressing the latest issues in water, sanitation and health.

Raleigh Chamber of Commerce Networking 101 October 26th 8: 30-10 am @ Raleigh Chamber of Commerce

At the next Networking 101 event at Raleigh Chambers, Wilburfield, President and CEO of Barfield Revenue Consulting, will share tips for building business relationships at the networking event.

NIH SBIR / STTR Financing Strategy Series October 26, 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm (online)

This two-part training series describes the methods and techniques for developing strong SBIR / STTR Phase 1 proposals and developing commercialization strategies.

Duke MEDx Special Lecture October 26, 4 pm (online)

The event will feature lectures from Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, members of the UC Berkeley Division of Molecular Cell Biology and Chemistry, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

1 Million Cup RTP October 27, 9 am-10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Join us for free coffee and entrepreneurial support as local start-ups give presentations.

North Carolina Graduate and Vocational School Information Fair October 27, 12-6pm (online)

This virtual career event connects employers with students from the University of North Carolina at Davidson, UNC Chapel Hill, UNC Wilmington, and Wake Forest University.

AdvanSE Life Sciences Conference 2021 (Charleston, South Carolina) October 27-29 @ Wild Dunes Resort & Hotel

The annual conference will cover pitch and education programs that serve companies in the southeastern part of the biopharmacy, medical technology, diagnostics, and digital health industries.

Executive Conversation with Tom Finegan of Clarkston Consulting October 28, 9 am-9:45 am (online)

NC TECH hosts a virtual discussion with Tom Finegan, CEO of Clarkston Consulting.

Raleigh-Autumn Hoppy Hour with Durham Startup Week October 28th, 4 pm-6:30pm @ American Tobacco Campus

Triangle startups, entrepreneurs and community members are invited to this networking event on the lawn of the American Tobacco campus.

Raleigh Summit Innovation October 29, 1 pm-5:30pm @ Raleigh Convention Center

The Innovate Raleigh Summit brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders and citizens from the Triangle region to explore innovative ways to overcome the future and challenges of the community.

