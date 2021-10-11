Amico Games uses NFT and is currently on sale in front of the console





Image: Intellivision / Kotaku

Intellivision Amico is a retro-inspired Android-based console that was scheduled to go on sale October 20, 2020, but has experienced a lot of delay since then. And now, even before the console ships to backers and customers, the company sells physical games for it in limited-time bundles ranging from $ 80 to $ 150. All games come with coins and are NFTs for some reason.

If you don’t know what Amiko is, don’t worry, you pay the rent alone. I recently covered machines that haven’t been released yet in September. In summary, the console is an expensive Android console like Ouya, with many ported to mobile games and some flash games. It costs $ 250-300 and features lots of LED lights when it finally comes out … one day.

Although consoles have missed the latest release window, Intellivision still seems interested in offering people the opportunity to buy games for consoles. Intellivision, announced in the video today, is currently selling a collection of physics games for Amico.

Well, some kind. You see, the game comes in a nice looking physical package and comes with some nice little coins and cards, but the actual game isn’t in the box. Instead, it comes with an RFID card that can be used with Amico (1 day) to unlock access to games connected to that card. Internet connection is required to download the game, but CEO Tommy Tallarico explained that it is a one-time connection. Then you can play as many offline as you like. This is great. Still, it seems to disable one of the main purposes of physical media, the ability to access the game even after the server shuts down or the digital store closes.

In a press release, Tararico said he was confident that collectors would really enjoy this, but I’m not very sure about it.

But the more worrying issue is that each of these games purchased and downloaded via RFID cards is associated with NFTs, which are themselves part of the blockchain. I’ve already written a lot about how NFTs are huge scams, horrifying to the environment, and full of ethically suspicious dislikes and glyphers. Therefore, it is not ideal to see Amico working very closely with NFTs. Make what it was already a really difficult t0 sales console, and add another layer on top of ah, no …

If you’re interested in owning an NFT for mobile games released a few years ago for consoles that haven’t been released yet, visit the Intellivisions store page. There are three packages there. One is $ 150 and includes all eight games, and the other two collections are $ 80 each and include four games.

