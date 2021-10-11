How a Facebook Worker Removed a Huge Social Network from Friends – The Denver Post





Less than two years after Facebook hired Franceshausen to fix a dangerous distortion spilling across the platform, she was watching closely.

The idealism that she and countless others invest in the promises of the world’s largest social network to modify themselves was terribly misguided. She concludes that the harm that Facebook and her brother Instagram have done to users can only be matched by corporate resistance to change. And we needed to know the world beyond Facebook.

It was probably the most important choice in her life when a 37-year-old data scientist went in front of Congress and the camera last week to accuse Facebook of pursuing profits over safety.

And for the young industry, which has grown rapidly into one of the most powerful forces in society, it has spotlighted an increasing threat. The era of Big Tech whistleblowers has most certainly arrived.

There was a general awakening among tech workers asking, “What am I doing here?” Jonas Kron of Trillium Investment Management is working with Google to increase protection for employees who warn of corporate misconduct.

He said that with hundreds of thousands of people asking the question, there would inevitably be more whistleblowers.

Haugen is by far the most prominent of these whistleblowers. And her accusations that Facebook’s platform is harming children and inciting political violence, backed by thousands of pages of the company’s own research, may be the most horrifying.

But she is the latest person to join the ever-growing list of workers from the whole tech that decided to speak. Almost all are women, and observers say it’s not a coincidence.

Ellen Pao, an executive who sued Silicon Valley investment firm Kleiner Perkins for sexism in 2012, said women, especially colored women, were outsiders of the high-tech sector, with many men, even after the invasion. ..

Its status makes them more critical, part of the system, most benefiting from the system, and some of the system’s problems in a way that people who are entrenched in the system may not be able to handle. She said when she saw it. ..

In recent years, workers at companies such as Google, Pinterest, Uber, and Theranos and others on Facebook have warned that what they say is a terrible abuse of power by rulers.

Their new candidness is making noise in the industry, making billions of dollars and marketing its power to improve society. Many well-educated and well-paid workers have long embraced that ethics. But for more and more people, trust in the company’s lines is diminishing.

Still, there is a difference between simmering about your company’s failures and revealing them to the world. There was a price to pay, and Hogen certainly knew it.

It’s absolutely scary to get to do what she did. And you know that the moment you start testifying, your life will change, said Wendell Potter, a former health insurance executive who whistled to his own industry practices.

Hogen has withdrawn from public since coming before Congress on Tuesday. The representative said she and her lawyer were not asked to comment.

The daughter of an Iowa-born doctor and a scholarly-turned minister, Hogen is in the limelight with sparkling qualifications such as a Harvard business degree and multiple patents.

Hogen was a local mystery long before she became a whistleblower.

Growing up near the campus of the University of Iowa, where his father taught medicine, Hogen was a member of a high school engineering team that ranked among the top 10 in the country. A few years later, when a local newspaper wrote about Haugens landing on one of her elementary schools, Google, teachers remembered her as horribly bright, but completely unconscious.

In the fall of 2002, she set out for the newly established Olin College of Engineering on the outskirts of Boston and attended her first class, 75.

Professor Lynn Andrea Stein of Computer Science is attracted to the opportunity for many to decline offers from prestigious universities and participate in Orins’ offer of free education to first-arrivals and in creating something new. He said he was killed.

However, the school was unable to obtain that certification until it began producing graduates, becoming insubstantial in the eyes of some employers and presenting hurdles to Hogen and others like her.

Google people abandoned her application without actually reading it, Stein said.

Stein persuaded the company to change his mind and sent an email explaining that Hogen was a greedy learner and an absolutely rewarding person with great work ethic and communication and leadership skills.

At Google, Haugen worked on a project to make thousands of books accessible on mobile phones and a project to help create new social networks.

Google paid Haugen to earn a graduate business degree from Harvard University. He said his classmates were still deeply discussing the social impact of the new technology.

Smartphones are just becoming a thing. Jonathan Sheffi, who graduated from Haugen in 2011, talked a lot about the ethical use of data and how to build it the wrong way. She has always been very interested in the intersection of people’s well-being and technology.

Shefy said she recently laughed at a social media post questioning Haugens’ motivation for whistleblowers.

No one beats Francis, he said.

While at Harvard, Haugen worked with another student to create an online dating platform for bringing together like-minded peers. This template later turned a partner into a dating app hinge.

Haugen returns to Google and stops working with algorithms designed to understand user needs and combine them with people and content that suits their interests before moving on to work on Yelp and Pinterest. Did.

In late 2018, she was contacted by a Facebook recruiter. In a recent interview with 60 Minutes and The Wall Street Journal, Hogen told the company that she might be interested in work if the platform involved helping to deal with democracy and false information. I remembered. After spending time in an online forum, she said she talked to a friend who was attracted to white supremacism and her desire to prevent it from happening to others.

In June 2019, she joined a Facebook team focused on network activities surrounding international elections. However, she said she was frustrated by the widespread misinformation online that caused violence and abuse and Facebook did not deal with it properly.

She resigned in May, after sifting through an internal investigation and working weeks to copy thousands of documents. Still, she told Congressional investigators that she didn’t intend to destroy Facebook, it just changed it.

I believe in Facebook’s potential, she said in a testimony last week. We can enjoy the social media that connects us without disrupting democracy, endangering our children, or spreading ethnic violence around the world. We can do better.

Maybe, but those who know the industry say Facebook and other tech giants will dig into it.

There is a clamp down inside. Pinterest whistleblower Ifeoma Ozoma has already said he’s trying to encourage others in the tech to expose corporate fraud. In this way, there is a chilling effect through increased scrutiny of employees.

Within the larger community of whistleblowers, many are rooting for Hogen, praising her courage, calm intelligence, and foresight to do paperwork to reinforce her claim. ..

What she did right was to get all the documentation in a row and do it in advance. That will help her, said Irene Foster, a former executive at Country Wide Financial.

Sophie Chan, a former Facebook employee who accused social networks of ignoring fake accounts used to undermine foreign elections last year, said she was surprised she didn’t catch Hogen during a company investigation. Stated. The fierce denial by executives now betrays their reluctance to change.

She said they were trapped, continued to deny, crouched, and becoming more incendiary. And this brings more people forward.

Still, Haugens’ actions could make it impossible for her to get another job in the industry, Foster said. And if Facebook chased her to get the document legally, it would have resources for a fight that a lone employee could never hope to match.

Foster remembers how her ally Country Wide’s boss asked her to give it up.

What is he doing to Irene? You are just a spot. Spots! And I said, “Yes, but I’m an angry spot,” Foster said.

A few years later, she knows better after enduring malicious intent by her colleagues, rejection by her employer, and a long court battle over her allegations. But she doesn’t regret her choice. And she feels a similar belief in Hogen, even though whistleblowers are separated by generations.

I wish Francis the best, she said.

Associated Press reporters Barbara Ortutay of Oakland, California and Marcy Gordon of Washington contributed to the story.

