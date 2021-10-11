Reddit Hires Former Google Cloud Executive as First Chief Product Officer – TechCrunch





Reddit today announced that it has hired Pali Bhat, a former vice president of Google Cloud products and design, as the company’s first chief product officer. Bhat is responsible for overseeing the Reddits product organization and leading the development of platform tools and features.

In his new role, Bhat reports directly to Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. The company said Bhat will lead and facilitate the creation of tools and features focused on bringing “community and attribution” to Reddit.

Bhat brings over 15 years of expertise to lead teams and products across developer platforms and consumer services, including several Google flagship services.

Prior to joining Reddit, Bhat held senior management positions at Google for over a decade, and recently has a team of approximately 1,000 engineers, product managers, user experience designers, and researchers across a fast-growing product suite. Was leading. Bart was also formerly Vice President of Product Management and was a global leader in Google’s payment products. Prior to Google, Bhat held leadership positions at SAP Labs and McKinsey & Co.

I’ve long admired Reddit and are committed to furthering the work the team is doing to help millions of people around the world, Bhat said in a statement. I am. Being part of the Reddit team brings together your passion for the community, creators, and technology platforms, giving you a unique opportunity to contribute to Reddit expanding your platform and expanding your user community around the world. increase.

“Paris is as passionate as we are about developing and belonging to the community,” Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said in a statement. As part of our leadership team, Hell provides new ways for people to contribute to endless conversations that promote real human connections, based on our important work.

Reddit currently attracts 50 million active visitors daily and hosts 100,000 active subreddits.

