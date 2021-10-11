Atlantic Labs Spins Out Food Labs, 100 Million Food Tech Funds on Climate and Health – TechCrunch





The latest sign that the tech industry is pivoting towards climate and sustainability is that Atlantic Food Labs, a branch of Berlin’s fund Atlantic Labs, led by long-time tech investor Christoph F. Mare, has dedicated 100m Food Tech. Resume as Food Labs with. Funding to invest in food, health and sustainability start-ups.

Founded in 2016, Atlantic Food Labs has invested in start-ups such as Infarm.com, SanityGroup.com, Formo.bio, Mushlabs.com, Mitte.co, Choco.com, Stenon.io and Gorillas.io. .. With the new fund, Food Labs is doubling this sector.

From agriculture, production, distribution, human health to zero waste, we focus on intellectual property and scalable digital business models for a more efficient and sustainable food industry from earth to earth.

Mare said: The food industry is the largest industry in the world, accounting for more than a quarter of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Transforming the way we produce and consume food for more efficiency and sustainability will have a major impact on the planet and people. We strongly believe that technology and entrepreneurship are key to addressing the key challenges of our time. With the Food Fund, we support the most ambitious founders of building outlier companies that pave the way for healthier nutrition, sustainable agriculture and access to better food.

In a phone call with me, he said: I started the Food Research Institute five years ago. Because I simply felt that the food industry was one of the most related to human health, but one of the least related to climate. I believe that entrepreneurs can help us solve some of the key problems of our time. Initially relatively small, I invested about $ 15 million, but in the process I realized that it could be much bigger than I had imagined. So now we set this 100 million. Euro fund. I have a great team and all the people who are really working on their mission. And I think this is the best I’ve ever done. It’s a wonderful space and very attractive.

The first companies across the new fund are:

Foodji (D), a digital solution for delivering fresh and healthy food

Habitual (UK), a digital health startup that provides consumers with a direct reversal of digital diabetes

Kitch (P), which provides software for delivery services

Klim (D) whose mission is to make agriculture more sustainable through carbon agriculture

getVoila (D) brings fine dining to everyone’s living room from Europe’s best restaurants.

Microharvest (D) Provides access to nutrients and proteins produced in a sustainable way.

Miota (CH)

Yababa (D) Oriental food express delivery company

Cooking Creator Platform, The Plate

Airfarm (D) AgriTech company that provides a digital platform for farmers.

It also announced the launch of a home entrepreneurship program for scientists.

Maire added: We strongly believe that Europe will be the center of innovation for FoodTech and AgTech. Europe has always been strong in scientific research and engineering expertise, but lags behind its entrepreneurial support system. Our mission is to build an international platform for innovation and sustainability in the food industry and bring together scientific know-how from entrepreneurship, universities and research institutes, and key industry players. ..

Patrick Huber, General Partner of Food Labs, said: We strongly believe that the cooperation of scientists and entrepreneurs is the key to bringing fundamental innovation to the food value chain.

Mare told me: We start with farming and farming methods that capture more carbon. For example, there are companies that focus on permaculture. I think this is much bigger than people can imagine. We will also look at aquaculture, new proteins, new production methods and new distribution methods. Quick commerce, local sourcing, new consumer behavior. So, food and health, the attraction of this space is that it’s not only pushed to the side of entrepreneurs, but also a pull-up from consumers.

