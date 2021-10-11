UK’s leading commercial fusion developer Tokamak Energy announces growth plan at Global Investment Summit





Oxford, UK, October 11, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Tokamak Energy, the world’s leading fusion energy company, announces its plans for commercial fusion growth at the Global Investment Summit in London later this month. .. International investor.

Tokamak energy logo

Based in Oxfordshire, the company is an elite group of just four fusion companies worldwide, raising over $ 150 million, spherical tokamak designs and high-temperature superconducting magnets. Tokamak Energy is focused on providing clean, low cost, safe and globally deployable fusion energy.

In the past few months, Tokamak Energy has demonstrated innovative magnet protection technologies that improve the commercial viability of fusion power plants. This next-generation technology offers higher performance than alternative magnet systems. It also showed significant expansion by announcing doubling its workforce in a new role with over 160 advanced skills for scientists and engineers created at its headquarters near Oxford.

According to Tokamak Energy CEO Chris Kelsall:

“The UK has a unique opportunity to become a global leader in the net-zero world of fusion energy. Fusion energy is safe, low cost, globally deployable and clean. Tokamak Energy is in the 2030s. Plans are underway to achieve economic fusion in Japan. We are developing tomorrow’s power plants while commercializing today’s technology applications. At this week’s Global Investment Summit, our technology and commerce I am happy to introduce you to the path to fusion. “

Investment Minister Jerry Grimstone said:

“The Global Investment Summit maps UK innovation and shows how investment can be used to drive technological development and drive the economy towards a richer and more exciting future.

The story continues

“Our showcase business shows why the UK is a global hub for green technology. Tokamak Energy presents innovative fusion energy to some of the world’s most famous investors at the summit. I am proud of.

“Our industry of the future, like energy, will not only help secure a cleaner and more environmentally friendly planet, but will also create valuable jobs across Oxford and the UK.”

Earlier this month, Tokamak Energy also welcomed the UK Government’s new fusion strategy and regulatory green paper. This highlights a path for regulating and stimulating sectors aimed at providing the world with low-cost, unlimited clean energy. This is especially important in the preparatory phase for COP26.

Notes to editors

About Tokamak Energy

Tokamak Energy is one of the world’s leading commercial fusion energy companies based near Oxford, England. The company is developing tomorrow’s fusion power plant while commercializing today’s technology applications.

Tokamak Energy pursues fusion through the development of a combination of spherical tokamak and high-temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets.

In the ST-40 fusion prototype, Tokamak Energy has developed the world’s most advanced compact spherical tokamak as a major enabler for commercial fusion. Plans are underway for the ST-40 to operate in 2021 with a 100m plasma. This is an important milestone in commercial fusion and the first privately funded fusion module to reach this landmark worldwide.

Tokamac Energy received five US Department of Energy grants in 2020 to build partnerships with key expertise in the US National Laboratory system. The company has partnered with Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory for $ 10 million to develop the ST-40. It has also received 10 million grants from the UK Government as part of its investment under the Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) program.

Tokamak Energy is working with CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, to develop a unique technology for high-temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets for the large magnets required for fusion power modules. HTS magnets also apply to particle accelerators, aerospace, and several other industrial areas.

Founded in 2009 as a spin-off from Fusion Energy’s Calham Center, the company now employs a growing team of over 180 people with British talent and professionals from around the world. It combines world-leading scientific, engineering, industrial, and commercial capabilities. The company has more than 50 patent application families and has attracted more than 100 million private investments.

Once realized, fusion energy will be clean and economical and will be globally deployable as an important enabler to achieve the goals of international climate policy.

www.tokamakenergy.co.uk

Logo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439316/Tokamak_Energy_Logo.jpg

For press inquiries, please contact Rishi Bhattacharya [email protected] +44 (0) 7767654070.

