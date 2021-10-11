Concept: Here’s how Apple supercharges CarPlay with deeper integration, etc.





CarPlay has always been a temporary way to incorporate software into existing cars while Apple is working on something much more innovative. Everyone knows that Apple is building their own car in the sun. No one knows when you look at the rumored “Project Titan”. Meanwhile, Apple seems to be expanding its efforts to integrate into more aspects of existing cars from other manufacturers. Bloomberg reported on Apple’s plans to connect CarPlay to air conditioners, batteries, seats and more. This is what we think of what CarPlay looks like with deeper car integration.

It starts with a whole new home screen. Introduced in iOS 14, the current CarPlay home screen has a widget-like layout that allows you to see your current location, media controls, and more. A simple swipe will take you to the larger app icon. But what if this screen was more dynamic and much more powerful?

First, Apple needs to allow a fourth “widget”. The top two can be made smaller to control the function of the car. In the example below, you can see the complexity and switching to change the internal temperature of the car. Next to it, the percentage of the car’s battery and the remaining mileage are displayed like an Apple Watch fitness ring.

Under the control of the two cars, you can see your location in the new Apple Maps. You can view related information such as nearby charging stations and proximity to frequent locations. On the right side of the map are the weather conditions. You will also see the next few hours. This is very useful when driving long distances. Weather can also signal dangerous or safe driving conditions.

This new home screen is smart and dynamic, allowing you to intelligently switch and move widgets based on what you’re doing. For example, if you’re playing a podcast or music, the Media Player widget will appear and move your current location one step to the right. Greater forward, backward, and play / pause controls.

You may have noticed that there is an app library icon in the lower left instead of the home button. Since this is the home screen, there is no reason to put a home button here. Tap the app library icon to see a large app grid.

There are also buttons for editing arrangements and sorting apps. Sorting your apps gives you a layout similar to the iPadOS 15 app library, allowing you to organize your apps by category.Bottom left[アプリライブラリ]The button has changed to a dashboard icon. Tap to return to the new home screen.

This concept is primarily about how CarPlay integrates nicely with car features, so I wanted to go beyond buttons and widgets. What if Siri could do simple things like adjust seats, change temperatures, turn on lights, and more?

You can tell Siri to “move the driver’s seat back a little” or say “move me closer to the wheels”. This can be useful for cars that have difficulty reaching seat control or are strangely placed. The driver does not have to mess with them.

Another car control that CarPlay can better integrate with is volume. It’s needed for everything from calls to podcasts, audiobooks, and music. When important, CarPlay will display a loud slider depending on the situation. In the example here, you can see a redesigned call screen with larger buttons, a new, more prominent microphone indicator, and contact notes.

However, a loud slider appears below all the expected controls. As with the iPhone, you can tap either side to change the volume or swipe. Also, the button at the bottom left will change to a dashboard icon, allowing you to go home.

CarPlay can display information about charging your car, so you can also notify you that your battery is low. You may see a large screen notification showing your existing battery and the number of miles remaining.

CarPlay can provide the driver with two large buttons. One is to search for a charger on the map and start route navigation immediately, or to call an emergency service for help.

In addition to deeper car control, CarPlay can benefit from deeper HomeKit controls. CarPlay’s new home app makes it easy for drivers to open and close their smart garage doors. On the far right, you can see three of Apple’s most used scenes.

The driver may activate the car scene along the way. When they get home, all their lights are on and their place is ready for them.

CarPlay can also use visual adjustments. I always thought that wallpapers weren’t needed for CarPlay and, frankly, were a bit distracting. Remove them altogether and give users some themes in light mode, dark mode and the new beige mode. Beige mode fits nicely inside a car with a light brown interior.

We’ve also changed all the text to SF Rounded to make the text look smoother and more comfortable on a rounded display.

Light mode and beige mode

What do you think of our ideas for improving CarPlay? Do you think Apple will follow through and add new car integrations? Let us know in the comments below!

