RIP Google Plex-But Big Tech can still confuse Big Bank





Bank accounts are less branded, with a few exceptions such as IndusInd Bank, which seeks to create a strong brand of bank accounts against the backdrop of differentiating factors such as the return of canceled checks. (For beginners, banks return canceled checks to customers by default in the United States, but because they hold them in India, returning canceled checks to customers is certainly a differentiator in the Indian context. It is a differentiating factor.)

Despite the merchantability of bank accounts, some of them (eg Citi, HSBC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank) have more cash than others.

Some banks in the first cohort are known to reject potential customers who do not belong to the ideal target audience (middle income and above). According to a former banker, banks quickly call the economic class of their bring-in customers based on their outfits and fluency in English.

Even the banks in the second cohort rejected potential customers when they saw what happened to my driver.

By the way, when I opened Jan Dhan’s account at PSU Bank a few years ago, the branch manager threatened to reject my application because I spoke fluent English and lived in Tony’s neighborhood. Obviously, these characteristics are warning signs for the target group for which a moderate zero-balanced account has been created. But I deviate.

Returning to those rejected by the approaching bank, they go to a random bank (such as Random Bank Limited or RBL) to entertain them and adjust to have a bank account with less cash.

GAFA (Google Apple Facebook Amazon) or another big tech company wants to enter the bank. I don’t have a bank license, so I need to partner with a bank (or apply for a bank license itself, most people are disgusted given the regulatory overhangs that accompany the Charter).

A few years ago, Google announced plans to partner with Citi and the Stanford Federal Credit Union in the United States to issue checking accounts under the brand Google Plex. Same as Goldman Sachs for credit cards and Apple. Citi and Goldman Sachs are famous, but some of the other financial institutions on the list of Google Plex / Apple partners are close to RBL.

Suppose Big Tech Co is partnering with RBL, as Google did with Equitas Bank in India earlier this year. People who suddenly adjust themselves to RBL accounts suddenly become proud owners of Google bank accounts. They can flash a debit card with the Google logo in the circle (like any other card like Aadhaar) and brag about having a Google account. The fact that your account is actually held in a random, unnamed bank is a detail that escapes most people who are properly impressed with the Google logo engraved on their checkbooks, passbooks, and other items.

As you can see, in this way Big TechCo can elevate the status of obscure banks.

Over time, even customers who qualify for HSBC and Citis accounts may open a “Google account”. This is not only because of Google’s overwhelming brand image, but also because Google Plex has the potential to provide a more frictionless onboarding and lasting experience. Digital banking options offered by Mega Bank.

The same people who never decide to open an account directly with RBL may not know / care that the Google-wrapped account is actually from RBL. In other words, Compaq’s old advertising tagline announces the replacement of Intel with AMD CPUs in its market-leading line of personal computers. It’s on the inside. “

When this happens on a large scale, Mega Bank will begin to lose customers from its core target market to Big Tech + RBL Bank. If they leave this trend unchecked, it can eventually be wiped out.

By following this playbook, Big Tech could confuse Big Bank.

Then Big Tech + RBL will be a typical success story of disruptive innovation.

For inexperienced people, according to the theory of disruptive innovation advanced by the late Harvard Business School professor Clayton M. Kristensen, many huge incumbents face the innovator dilemma and their market share (I call it). You will notice that it is being steadily eroded by the chill entrants.

To qualify as a disruptor, the product must be a chill.

CH: Cheap

I: Poor quality

LL: Low-end target market.

therefore:

* Uber did not confuse the yellow taxi

* iPhone did not confuse smartphone / Nokia / Blackberry

At this point, there are two things to keep in mind so that you don’t get too drunk with the confusing Cool Aid:

Big Tech can only confuse Mega Bank, not banking operations. The banking industry itself will continue to thrive in a new world order in which some large banks are replaced by many random small banks. I described RBL as a participant in CHILL, but I can’t achieve squats on its own. Small co-operative banks and credit unions can only confuse Mega Bank by partnering with Big Tech. In that respect, it is a partnership-based disruptive innovation, a twist on the classic disruptive innovation theory.

Google recently announced that it would abolish Plex’s bank account initiative. According to The Wall Street Journal, which broke the news

… the company focuses primarily on providing digital support to banks and other financial services providers, rather than acting as a provider of these services.

In other words, Google pivots from Fintech to Fincumbent (defined here).

According to some industry analysts, Google’s decision to kill Googleplex is more than visible. My view on this topic can be found in my thread titled “Why Google Killed Plex”. On Twitter.

OP: Banks are worried about the elimination of intermediation, and I think Google executives are likely to have received a signal that the bank is not participating in what Google is trying to do.

Me: Isn’t that the pinnacle of glory for non-bankers to enter the bank? And encourage Google to push Plex-at the expense of killing cloud SBUs for the banking industry?

(Https://twitter.com/s_ketharaman/status/1444672337438130183)

Despite Google’s decision to unplug its bank accounts, the threat from Google to Mega Bank has so far disappeared.

But that doesn’t mean that other big tech companies won’t take off from where Google left. As long as the company has a consumer appeal similar to Google, you can use the Googleplex Playbook to confuse Mega Bank.

The threat of Big Tech’s big bank turmoil has temporarily receded, but it hasn’t disappeared.

