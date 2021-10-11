Apple Watch Series 7: UK Release Date, Price, Specifications, Battery Life, Reservation Method





Apple hosted one of its prestigious product launch events on September 14th, announcing the new iPhone 13 and its latest smartwatch, the Watch series 7.

The event, broadcast from the Apples Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, called California Streaming, took place a year after the launch of the iPhone 12 and Watch series 6.

The latest version of the watch features a new design, announcing a larger screen, a 40% narrower border at the edge of the display, and an improved display for brighter indoors. Also, for the first time, an on-screen keyboard was introduced, introducing a series of new faces designed for new displays, but as rumored, their edges remain curved rather than flat.

Apple also said there are new software options for cyclists, such as more durable watches and support for ebikes. The charging experience was also improved by the company claiming that it could track eight hours of sleep with just eight minutes of charging.

The new watch is available in aluminum, steel and titanium cases, two size options, as well as a variety of color options and straps.

When can I pre-order Apple Watch Series 7 in the UK?

Apple Watch Series 7 is currently available for pre-order in the UK. According to Apple, the first delivery will start on October 15, which is also the time when inventory can be expected to arrive in the store. However, that date applies only to shoppers who ordered early, and the Watch Series 7 ordered will not arrive until mid-November.

The exact delivery date depends on the model, but as an example, Apple states that the 41mm Watch Series 7 with a blue aluminum case ordered today (October 11th) will not be delivered from November 11th to 18th. I have.

Apple Watch Series 7 Release Date

Apple initially said the Watch series 7 will be available in the fall. After that, it was announced that the smartwatch will be available for purchase from October 15th and pre-orders will start on October 8th. However, as mentioned earlier, there is already a significant delay in current orders, and the estimated delivery date for some Watch Series 7 models has already returned to mid-November.

Is Apple Watch Series 7 waterproof?

The current model of the Apple Watch, called Series 6 (369, from Apple.com), is water resistant to 50 meters. Specifically, it complies with ISO standard 22810: 2010, so you can safely wear your smartwatch even in shallow water activities such as swimming in the pool or the sea. Watch Series 7 maintains this WR50 water resistance rating.

Best Apple Watch Series 7 Deals

Apple Watch Series 7 can be purchased without a cellular 4G connection. Without, connect to iPhone via Bluetooth and share data connection. However, 4G-powered models have their own data connection, so you can make calls and send messages while your iPhone is at home.

As a result, this watch can be purchased from all major UK telephone networks, as well as from electronics retail stores and other stores. Here are some of the best deals on Apple Watch Series 7.

EE

EE’s Watch Series 7 data plan begins on the 28th of the month for 24 months. This will make the clock itself 0 and contain 4GB of monthly data. The watch shares the minutes and text of the EE phone plan, and the phone and smartwatch share the same number.

On top of this is a 35-month plan that includes unlimited data and a free 24-month subscription to the Apples Fitness + Exercise Platform that incorporates the Apple Watch.

Vodafone

Vodafone trading for Apple Watch Series 7 begins at 20 a month for 36 months and does not include upfront costs. It’s for a 41mm aluminum model with 4G, and the watch shares the minutes, text, data and phone numbers of the smartphone.

The larger 45mm version of Watch Series 7 is 21 per month, the more premium stainless steel model is 22 per month for 41mm and 23 for the 45mm version.

Currys

The Currys Watch series 7 is priced the same as purchased directly from Apple. This means that the 41mm version of the aluminum watch with the rubber sports band starts at 369 and the larger 45mm model starts at 399.

Adding a cellular connection raises the price by 100 and allows you to find your own monthly data package from the networks that sell smartwatch plans.

Nike

Nike does not sell Apple Watch from its store. However, Apple Watch Nike is available from Apple (369, Apple.com). This version features a unique Nike branded strap and includes additional exercise-focused software, such as the Nike Run Club app and a Nike-themed watch face.

This watch is the same price as a regular Apple Watch. This means that the Nike Series 7 starts at 369 and can be pre-ordered now before it launches on October 15th.

John Lewis

John Lewis will stock a variety of Apple Watch Series 7 models when launched on October 15. These range from entry-level 41mm watches (369, JohnLewis.com) to examples of 45mm stainless steel matching Milanese loop straps (699, Johnlewis.com). Retailers will also sell aluminum models and Nike editions in a wide range of colors and strap options.

Pre-orders aren’t available yet, but retailers say the latest Apple Watch will be available starting October 15.

Battery life of Apple Watch series 7

The battery life of the latest Apple Watch is 18 hours, the same as its predecessor, the Series 6 a year ago. Specifically, Apple will play music from your watch to a pair of Bluetooth earphones with Watch Series 7 90 checks, 90 notifications, 45 minutes of app usage and 60 minutes of workouts.

For models without 4G, this is based on being connected to the iPhone via Bluetooth for 18 hours. For watches with 4G, this is based on using your own 4G connection for 4 hours and then connecting to your iPhone via Bluetooth for 14 hours.

When used only for making and receiving calls, the Watch Series 7 has a battery life of 1.5 hours when using its own 4G connection. Watch Series 7 lasts 11 hours when used to stream music from internal storage, but is reduced to 8 hours when streaming in 4G.

When used to record exercise, the Watch Series 7 can last 11 hours of indoor exercise, or 7 hours when using GPS outdoors. If you also use 4G, this will be reduced to 6 hours.

When it comes to recharging the battery, Apple says it takes about 45 minutes for the Watch Series 7 to reach 80 percent and about 75 minutes for it to reach 100 percent.

Apple Watch Series 8 Release Date

Apple usually announces the latest iPhones and Watches at the same event. This didn’t happen at all in 2020, but the iPhone came out a few weeks later. But aside from that slight delay, I was confident in predicting how the Watch Series 8 would arrive with the iPhone 14 at the September 2022 launch event.

Looking for deals on your existing Apple Watch? We’ve put together a list of your favorite accessories and Apple product candidates to help you get the most out of your device.

With the Apple Watch SE’s GPS and cellular models, you can do all your text messages, calls, get directions, and stream music without a mobile phone, making it perfect for anyone who prefers to work in an empty pocket. In a review of the Apple Watch SE, testers have their dazzling design, intuitive notifications, accurate heart rate monitoring, smooth activity tracking and sleep monitoring, watch face scores, warnings when in a noisy environment, Fall detection, much more.

The best smartwatch in Apples history features a complete suite of health sensors, from ECG monitors that catch malfunctioning tickers to regular pedometers, sleep trackers, heart rate monitors and blood oxygen levels indicators. .. Apple Watch Series 6 is on the list of the best smartwatches our reviewers have liked. Apple Watch is the most classy smartwatch with gorgeous design and perfect build quality.

Launched in 2017, the Apple Watch Series 3 is an older model of the Apple Watch, but far from the other side of the hill. For years, it was the undisputed king of wearables, but it continues to be sold as a cheaper entry-level replacement for the state-of-the-art Series 6 and dialed-back Apple Watch SE.

With all the core features you need for an iPhone-compatible smartwatch, you can control your music, view and respond to notifications and messages without having to take your phone out of your pocket. The display looks sharp and the UI is responsive. You won’t get the flashy ECG monitoring of your new Apple Watch, but with all the most important fitness sensors, you can track your workouts, count your steps, and monitor your heart rate 24 hours a day.

The latest iPad air is one of the most powerful and versatile tablets Apple has ever created, even comparable to its flagship iPad pro in terms of performance. Winning number one in the best tablet summaries, reviewers praised the device’s state-of-the-art specifications. It also features the A14 Bionic, a state-of-the-art processor that Apple has installed on tablets. iPhone 12 pro.

