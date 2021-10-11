Specializes in recalling Tarmac SL7 bikes and issuing stopride notifications





Specialized Drook is set up to issue safety recalls and stopride notifications on all Tarmac SL7 bikes amid concerns about possible stairer tube failures.

A leaked safety recall notice from Specialized said, “Severe frontal impacts, such as impacting deep potholes with great force, can cause extraordinary stress on headset components and crack the steerer tube of the fork. There is a possibility of causing it. ” The new tarmac design’s integrated cable routing features a round steerer tube, but with an unconventional headset compression ring that can act as a stress concentrator in some situations.

In a leaked recall notice, Specialized is asking riders to “stop riding the Tarmac SL7 and take it to their nearest Authorized Specialized Dealer.” The recall notice also includes remedies for affected customers. “If the bike isn’t already equipped, retailers will replace the current expander plug with a new expansion plug and upgrade the compression ring to a new style two-piece compression ring.” More specifically, the new one. The compression plug is much longer than the original plug and supports more stirrer tubes. There is also a stainless steel sleeve between the outer surface of the stairer tube and the slotted compression ring, with sharp edges by digging into the carbon.

Perhaps retailers also replace damaged forks, but the carbon fiber structure damage is not always visible on the surface, so it is not exactly how the dealer will evaluate them.

The leaked notice explicitly states the new Tarmac SL7 and bikes sold between July 2020 and September 2021 as the only models affected. The recall does not include the previous generation Tarmac SL6 (previously using external routing and traditional headsets) and the now obsolete Venge, but the reason why Venge is not affected because it uses the same is currently I’m not sure. Routing configuration in Tarmac SL7.

Affected riders will receive more information on October 12, and official recall notices will be published the next day, according to Specialized. Meanwhile, Specialized said:

“At Specialized, the rider is the boss, which means we guarantee that the bikes and equipment we manufacture will provide safe and confident performance over the years. Tarmac SL7 Bicycle Recall We’re announcing this because the heavy impact can put extra stress on the headset components and crack the fork steerer tube. For riders who have added a new expansion expander plug and don’t have one yet. Improve your overall system by upgrading your compression ring to. Stop riding the Tarmac SL7 and head to your local retailer to ask the rider to install these new parts. Retailers around the world Has parts in stock, making installation an easy process.

“As in the case of a serious impact or accident, the rider should always inspect the bike at a local retailer, but you can rest assured that the Tarmac SL7 meets or exceeds safety standards in all industries. Only Tarmac SL7 models on the road need this improvement. Tarmac SL6 and earlier models require no action and will add these new components to all Tarmac SL7s currently in storage and in the future. “

Details to follow.

