Google Nest Cam (Outdoor / Indoor, Battery) Review





(Pocket-lint)-Google updated its Nest product in 2021 with a battery-powered Nest camera as well as a battery-powered video doorbell.

Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery)-Yes, it has clunky names, brackets, etc. and will be truncated in most of this review-clear that can be used indoors or outdoors as its full name is plentiful.

Previously, there were two Nest models (separate indoor and outdoor “IQ” products), so we chose the model based on where the camera was installed. Now you don’t even have to think about it, giving you greater flexibility. So how good is the 2021 battery-powered Nest Cam?

Familiar design dimensions: 83 x 83mm / Weight: 398g IP54 Dustproof / waterproof finish: “Snow” only

The Nest Cam is significantly larger than the camera you’re replacing, but it offers familiar design features. The white plastic body, called “snow,” is made of 47% recycled material, according to Google, and has a smooth matte finish.

It has a black plastic side on the front and is matte rather than glossy as seen on older NestCam models with the camera sensor in the center. There is an LED light on the top that lights green when the camera is activated.

If you look closely, there’s no doubt that the Nest Cam is a security camera, but Google does a great job of making it much more obtrusive than competing traditional security cameras.

The 2021 Nest Cam’s white dome-shaped back is magnetically mounted on a matching white disc and can be mounted anywhere. It’s a powerful magnet, but of course there’s nothing to stop someone from approaching it and pulling out the camera.

On the underside of the Nest Cam body, there is a screw mount (sold separately) for those who want to mount it on a stand, and a charging connection for those who have the luxury of a plug socket nearby.

Pocket lint

The design of the Nest Cam is as great as you would expect from a security camera, so it looks pretty good on the side of the house. However, its size means that the outside is more subtle than the inside, especially when mounted rather than on a stand.

The only other thing I’m talking about here is that Nest Cam (Wired) is coming soon. It’s cheap, wired only, and may be more suitable if you plan to connect internally. If you’re looking for an outdoor version with built-in lighting, there’s also the Nest Cam Fluorage, scheduled for late 2021.

Easy installation Magnetically attach to metal surface Mount to wall with two screws Stands are available separately Google Home app

Aside from the unpleasant design of Nest Cam, it’s actually the installation that makes this particular device so attractive. Previously, Nest Cam Outdoor required serious consideration regarding its installation. I needed to supply power. For most people, this meant professional installation and associated additional costs.

Pocket lint

The 2021 Nest Cam does not need to be wired, but it can. If you have easy access to power near where you want your camera to be installed, why? Anyway, if you have a NestAware subscription, you can take advantage of more features such as continuous recording. Otherwise, you can use the battery to charge it as needed.

I explained about the magnetic back plate. This makes it easy to put on and take off the Nest Cam to charge it. However, I will talk here every month, not every other day. There is no USB Type-C (like the Nest Doorbell (battery)) because it comes with a charging cable and plug and is a specific connection.

Pocket lint

The magnetic back plate is attached to the wall plate. This requires two screws to attach. However, there is also a stand option. It is recommended for more delicate indoor use. Once you have Nest Cam in place, it’s just a step-by-step procedure in the Google Home app. This is pretty easy (Note: I don’t use the Nest app, I think it’s a bit disappointing because Home is awkward in our view).

Camera and features Features: -20C-40C (-4F-104F) 2 megapixels, 1 / 2.8 inch sensor 130 degree FOV, 1080p 30fps speaker and microphone

Inside the Nest Cam is a 2 megapixel sensor. The sensor outputs wide-angle 1080p footage (up to 30 fps) and has both night-vision and high dynamic range (HDR) capabilities for day and night viewing. ..

Pocket lint

Other features are abundant. It has speakers and a microphone, and you can talk and listen through the Google Home app, so you can communicate with the person the camera picks up.

Nest Cam can identify people, animals, vehicles, and movements without a subscription and can be turned on and off at will. This means you can adjust the notification so that you don’t get an alert every time the tree is blown by the wind. .. If you have a Nest Aware subscription, there is also familiar face detection that can recognize a specific face and warn you accordingly.

There is also an activity zone where you can determine specific sections of particular importance within the NestCam view. This can be anything, but I’ve set up a zone for the door in the outside office. This allowed us to be alerted when we needed it, not just when people and cats were in the yard.

Pocket lint

Nest Cam will continue to record even if Wi-Fi is down due to battery power, and you can access the last 3 hours of event recording without a Nest Aware subscription (up to 60 days with associated subscriptions). , Useful if you are absent frequently).

Great performance works better on Google than wired or battery-powered Amazon

The 2021 Nest Cam is an excellent security camera in our experience. The camera quality is excellent in both image and video, despite having only 1080p resolution, but not as good as the old Nest Cam Indoor IQ. You’ll also miss the ability of Nest Cam Indoor IQ to zoom and track your subject without losing detail.

There is almost no delay between the camera finding something and the alert reaching the phone. It’s only a few seconds, but there’s nothing to write at home. The alerts are also great and the camera is very good at actually detecting events.

You can turn different categories on and off, such as motion, people, vehicles, and animals, which makes notifications much more streamlined and alerts you only when you really need them. The old Nest Cam Outdoor gives far more alerts than the 2021 Nest Cam, but 50% of these alerts aren’t needed.

Logitech’s mouse and keyboard are perfect for returning to school or college By Pocket-lint Promotion October 11, 2021

During the test, we used an outdoor weathering cable to continuously power the Nest Cam to see how it would handle a variety of weather conditions. It turned out that the image quality was good day and night and the condition was bad. The only drawback of the cable is that it is designed from back to front. In other words, the cable is easier to see than if it were reversed. However, if you do it the other way around, you will not be able to use the mounting screws, which will result in strange design behavior.

Pocket lint

Battery life is said to be about a month and a half when the area in front of the camera is congested, but unlike ring stick-ups, the battery is not removable, so the camera has to charge the battery. The whole cam needs to be removed.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the battery-powered NestCam works very well with Google smart home devices such as the Nest Hub Max, but not the same for other smart home systems such as Amazon’s Echo series. Hmm. ..

verdict

Google Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery) provides a solid, sustainable and non-discomforting design. It provides excellent video quality and rich features, both inside and outside the home, without the need for additional features. Nest Aware subscription (however, adding a subscription will extend your recording history, etc.).

Battery operation adds flexibility not found in previous Nest Cam models and loses some of the ability to choose a battery instead of a hard-wired installation, but it’s a great option for any home. Also, keep in mind that if you have an Amazon Echo device, it won’t work as well as Google’s smart home products.

Overall, the 2021 Nest Cam isn’t the cheapest, and while the Google Home app isn’t as good as the Nest app, it’s still a great security camera with a great blend of design, functionality, and convenience.

Also consider RingRing Stick Up Cam

If you have an Amazon smart home system, it’s worth considering the Ring Stick-Up Cam, which offers 1080p video. You can also work indoors and outdoors like Nest. This ring option has a removable and rechargeable battery pack, but it can also be connected to the main.

squirrel_widget_167778

Written by Britta O’Boyle. Originally published on October 11, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pocket-lint.com/smart-home/reviews/nest/158576-google-nest-cam-outdoor-indoor-battery-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos