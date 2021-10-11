Nintendo won’t let Europeans play worse versions of N64 games on Switch





The Nintendo of Europe has confirmed that Nintendo 64 games, which will be re-released as part of an upcoming Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, will run at 60Hz. The news follows Eurogamer’s concerns that re-released games, including classic titles such as Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, will run at low speeds of 50Hz in the PAL region of Europe. increase.

This disparity has been inherited from the era of standard resolution televisions, which normally used the 50Hz PAL standard in Europe, but used the 60Hz NTSC standard in the United States. This meant that the footage displayed on European television was updated 50 times per second instead of 60 times as in the United States. This wasn’t a big deal for regular TV content (typically running at 30 fps in the US and 25 fps in the PAL region), but it’s great for games that can reduce gameplay smoothness and responsiveness. Affected.

Concerns about a re-release in the PAL region running at 50Hz arose shortly after the announcement of Nintendo Direct. Eurogamer reported that the UK version of Nintendo significantly slowed down broadcasts, and Nintendo declined to comment when asked about inequality.

This issue occurred in a previous rerelease. Nintendo Life states that the Wiis virtual console contains some 50Hz PAL games, which the company plans to fix with the Wii U virtual console service.

In addition to offering a 60Hz option, Nintendo states that some games also include an option to play in the original PAL version with language options.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is set to include nine Nintendo 64 titles to be released in late October and a selection of Sega Genesis games. More N64 games will be available at a later date, including The Legend of Zelda: Majorus Mask and F-ZEROX. The price of the subscription service has not yet been announced.

