Two hours of Forza Horizon 5 in Mexico completely captivated me





If you can actually go into photo mode and take the same picture, it’s not a bullshot. Screenshot: Microsoft

About an hour after using the Forza Horizon 5 preview build, I was kangarooing around the hills dotted with yellow Ford Bronco cacti. I wasn’t heading to a race or PR stunt location. There were no special goals. It was just me, a lush desert, a muscular SUV, and a cold song on the in-game radio that I couldn’t name because of embargo restrictions. Id barely started playing and has already reached the point of Forza Horizon.

Riding through Baja at over 200 mph on the Mercedes-AMG Project One, the game’s thrilling opening sequence is as exciting as flying to the Forza Horizon 5 Festival venue, and a spectacular set piece captivates me. Continuing Return to Playground Games’ open world racing adventure series. Dropping four cars from a freighter, running down a volcano, through a dense jungle, and through a sandstorm in the desert is a great way to start the game, but for me I just need to prepare the engine for the main event. is.

The main attraction of Forza Horizon is freedom. Go where you want. Drive what you want. Do what you want to do. Sure, the map is dotted with special events, races, and story missions, but they offer suggestions. Forza Horizon is the moment for me to stop listening to in-game navigation suggestions and head for the countryside with the steering wheel of an expensive car open. According to the Forza Horizon 5s GPS, turn around when it’s safe. Hahahahaha No, I say I’m running head-on to a rocky outcrop and using the rewind feature to pretend it never happened.

Following the opening to drop the Forza Horizon 5s plane, you were encouraged to create a character, an in-game avatar that speaks and appears in cutscenes. The Horizon 4 Pink Hair Racer is one of the pre-made selections that makes it easy to continue the story of the legendary driver in the new Mexican environment.

I am delighted to see such an option. Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

One of the new features of Character Creator is the ability to select a character’s prosthesis. You have the option of a prosthesis on either arm, either leg, or both arms and both legs. My own disability (paralysis) is not the same as losing a limb, but I smiled when I thought of a friend wearing a prosthesis making such an expression in the game. ..

Forza Horizon 5 plays an excellent role in representing Mexico’s country, not only in terms of landscape but also in terms of culture. In one story mission, my character is looking for a classic car with young women that is rumored to be hidden in a hill near his hometown. This is the Vocho, the Mexican slang of Volkswagen Beetle, one of the country’s most beloved cars. Find the unique rusty beetle husks in the garage hidden in dense foliage. It’s like a barn found in an old Horizon game, but only this time you can put it back in your garage with a flatbed.

You can carry a car! Eeeeeee! Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

I bounced the entire sequence in my seat, advocated to drive a barn search, and now drive a barn search! At some point, I had to jump over the slope over the flatbed to avoid road construction. The sound of joy made by this grown-up ass man when a heavy carrier temporarily captured the air was quite embarrassing.

In the preview, I had access to a complete map of Forza Horizon 5 and a limited number of events, but I didn’t spend much time exploring. I would like to save it in case the game is released next month. Then spend hours leveling up each vehicle, searching for all Vochos, completing races, performing stunts, and lifting speed limits. This solo-only preview made me a little lonely, so I might do some multiplayer.

With so much to do and so much to see, what’s wrong with taking a back alley? Screenshot: Microsoft

There is magic in the Mexican countryside. When Forza Horizon 5 is released for Xbox and PC on November 9, we’ll explore it all.

