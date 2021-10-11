Burn-in is not a big risk for Nintendos Switch OLED, but you can still take precautions





Nintendos Switch OLED models are now available. Even without SwitchPro, there are many things I like. However, as new console owners begin to enjoy larger, more vibrant screens, one may wonder if they should pay attention to the classic risk of OLED technology, burn-in.

In the early days of OLED smartphones, it was not uncommon for carriers and Best Buy to find abused demo phones with horrific displays that kept the home screen icon and status bar visible whenever the screen was on. bottom. Burn-in can also occur if the OLED TV is inadvertently left on the news channel (with a ticker at the bottom) for hours.

But since then, we have come a long way.

Bloomberg reported that Samsung Display offers Switch OLED Models 7-inch panels. This is about the best news you can ask for for $ 350 console screen lifespan and reliability. Samsung has been a leader in the evolution of OLEDs in mobile devices. The latest panels are still technically burn-in, but they are more tolerant and less problematic with software-based mitigations such as Samsung and LG. The best ever. I got an LG CXOLED that shows no signs of burn-in after a year of fairly long playtime.

However, on video game consoles with lots of persistent HUDs and other fixed on-screen icons, it’s worth paying attention when playing the Switch OLED model. Games have always been a potential danger to OLED. Still, unless you use the device in the traditional way and deliberately try to permanently damage the display, it should be perfectly fine, but there are still things to keep in mind.

Nintendo itself provides some guidelines for keeping the switch display in top condition for the long term. In the console documentation, the company states:

To minimize the risk of image retention and screen burn-in on your OLED screen, do not turn off the system’s default sleep mode setting. Also, be careful not to display the same image on the OLED screen for a long time.

Image retention can look like burn-in. It sticks to the screen after something should have disappeared, but it’s not permanent and disappears automatically when you do anything else on the console display. If you notice it, jumping to another game for a while is a good warning sign.

The advice to customers not to spoil the sleep mode default is that Nintendo will not let the Switch OLED model sit somewhere on the static screen for hours. The game has one HUD, but even the Switch home screen has many fixed elements. Avoid leaving the console on the screen for long periods of time.

Does the Switch OLED model have specific software features to avoid burn-in?

As far as we can tell from what Nintendo has said so far, the answer is no. In the settings, there are no signs of screen updates. This is an animation that helps eliminate image retention. Nintendo also doesn’t say whether to subtly shift the pixels in Switches UX to avoid potential problems. The only anti-burn-in item in the settings applies only to the connected TV. The switch dims the TV screen after a few minutes of inactivity.

Nintendo primarily encourages owners of Switch OLED models to use existing auto-brightness and sleep features to extend panel life.

Enjoy the Switch OLED model and don’t burn in

Using the console in the usual way and switching between games to play may help you avoid burn-in issues for extended periods of time. You may face other issues such as Joy-Con drift long before the burn-in occurs. You may also receive the appropriate Switch Pro before the screen anomalies occur. Then again, it may not be. The point is that, except for unexpected quality flaws on the screen (which is unlikely to happen on Samsung panels), burn-in can ruin the console in extreme situations.

But if you turn the brightness up completely, turn off sleep mode, and leave it on the static screen for a week, something bad will probably happen. Use common sense, change it, and don’t stress. Enjoy the game.

How to avoid burn-in on Nintendo Switch OLED models Pay attention to the brightness. If you are always playing at maximum brightness, image retention and burn-in are more likely to occur. Don’t be too careful here. I immediately disabled the unit’s automatic brightness, usually in the 75-80 percent range. Let’s change the game. No one tells you not to immerse yourself in your favorite title for hours. keep it up! However, if you want to keep the screen of your OLED model for a long time, mix it with other games between those marathon sessions so that you can see different changes in the pixels of the switch. Do not turn off the sleep timer. By default, the Nintendo Switch is set to sleep after 5 minutes of inactivity. You can also select the option from 60 seconds to 30 minutes. Personally, I’d leave it for 10 minutes, but never choose it if you want to protect your display.

