Apple has appealed to Epic Games’ ruling and demanded that changes to the App Store ordered be put on hold – TechCrunch





A federal judge declared Apple not exclusive when it ruled in court last month on the Californias Epic Games vs. Apple proceedings. But one area where Apple lost its place was what rules Apple could create for its own App Store. In this regard, the judge supported Epic Games, saying Apple can no longer prohibit developers from pointing to other payment methods other than Apple’s own payment system. Apple is now appealing the decision and demanding that the injunction issued by the judge be suspended. This move could delay any kind of change to the App Store rules after the appeal case has been decided until a final decision is made.

Apple has updated its App Store policy to prevent developers from including in-app purchases as well as external links or other action calls that could direct customers to other purchasing mechanisms in the app. I was ordered to stop doing that. According to the injunction, Apple couldn’t prevent developers from communicating with customers through contacts voluntarily obtained from them through app registration.

This is in line with other recent settlements Apple has made in the United States and abroad, allowing Japanese regulators to change their “leader app” policy and add links to their website within the app. Also included. South Korea has also passed a bill that prevents Apple and Google from forcing developers to use the in-app billing system. Also, in a recent class proceeding settlement with a US developer, Apple revealed that developers can use communications such as email to share information about alternative payment methods with iOS customers.

However, the Epic Games ruling required Apple to enforce the new rules within 90 days of the court’s decision on September 10, 2021. Part of the market was already moving forward to take advantage of that potential change. For example, subscription business solution provider Paddle is a little premature to introduce a new in-app purchase system for iOS developers that allows Apple’s own drop-in exchange as soon as the injunction goes into effect. Announced.

If Apple wins the stay, the appeal case will be discussed in court and the early December deadline for complying with the injunction will be revoked. This means that for App Store developers, it may not change in the coming months.

Apple has scored almost every point in the Epic Games battle, except for this one minor point related to the “anti-steering” rule. However, Epic’s complaint forced Apple to return to court anyway.

Despite gaining the ability to add links to alternative payment methods, Epic Games wasn’t happy with the court’s initial decision to declare Apple’s success “not illegal.” He filed his own appeal in mid-September, hoping to convince the Court of Appeals that Apple is acting as a monopoly.

The battle between the two tech giants continues outside the courtroom. Last week, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney pointed out in a Twitter post how Apple could use its platform to sell its own apps to customers within the iPhone’s settings screen. This is effectively an ad slot that was not accessible to third-party competitors. He said. However, the company did not say whether it would reveal this point in a later trial.

