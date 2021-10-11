Can the beta issue justify the delay on battlefield 2042?Don’t bet on it





Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 Beta has arrived and has been enjoyed by a lot of people, but we’ve seen the general refrain that the game looks like it’s not ready for release. Not the usual beta! However, there are serious concerns, from how the game runs on all platforms to the basics of telling the difference between an ally and an enemy and changing the gameplay itself.

You don’t have to look far to find many who want to delay the game to solve these problems. That way, the game won’t launch with more weeks or months to fix the game.

Whether you need to delay the game is one thing, but whether it happens is completely different. It seems very unlikely that EA will delay the biggest holiday release of the season, which will be delayed.

That October 11th. Battlefield 2042 will be available on November 19th. 5 weeks later. It is very unlikely that the EA will delay the game after beta feedback.

I remember the shocking delay of Halo Infinite, which was supposed to be the centerpiece of the Xbox Series X launch on November 10, 2020. But do you remember when the delay was actually announced? You might think it was closer to the release than before. It was actually back on August 11, 2020, three months before the original release date.

It already felt very close to release, but still delaying Battlefield 2042 is less than half that window. I haven’t seen it happening.

I’m not saying the complaint is invalid, but the beta was certainly pretty rough, but anti-critics say the beta is based on an older build, so there’s already time to improve since then. Many polishing aspects are true, we’ll be together in the last few months or weeks of the game. But as usual, everyone is afraid of another Cyberpunk 2077 scenario. In this scenario, pushing a holiday release leads to a game that makes a terrible first impression. And I’ve heard people, like cyberpunk and halo, suggesting an additional year’s delay to get the best out of the battlefield.

I don’t think Battlefield 2042 will be pushed. I’m not saying it’s impossible, but I feel it’s unlikely in the second half of the game. DICE is wise to start talking about beta feedback and what has been fixed for the release. Otherwise, the story continues.

