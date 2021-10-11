Varda Space Industries puts its first space factory in orbit with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket – TechCrunch





Varda Space Industries, a start-up company wanting to build a manufacturing facility in outer space, plans to put the first spacecraft on board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in 2023.

The actual spacecraft (the first orbiting startup) will be manufactured by SpaceX’s rival launch company Rocket Lab, as well as two subsequent spacecraft for Varda. The three vehicles will be equipped with two Varda modules: a microgravity manufacturing module and a re-entry capsule.

The purpose is for each spacecraft to spend about three months in orbit, and the reentry module will bring back about 40-60 kilograms of manufactured material.

Baldas’ goal is to unleash the benefits of microgravity for the production of new materials such as bioprinted organs and specialty semiconductors. The bet on startups is that the potential market for such materials is high enough to justify their efforts.

Torrance, California-based startups have been moving fast since SpaceX veteran Will Bruey and founders fund principal Delian Asparouhov founded a little less than a year ago. Barda announced the $ 42 million Series A in July and plans to follow an aggressive launch schedule, twice in 2023 and third in 2024.

The spacecraft will be one of the many objects on board the Falcon 9 Rideshare mission. This is a new, profitable program that distributes the cost of going to space among customers by basically allowing them to ride together to go to space. SpaceX promises to reduce launch costs by up to $ 1 million for individual customers considering sending payloads of up to 200 kilograms into sun-synchronous orbit.

