Google Pixel 6 Leak Dials Camera and Security War – TechCrunch





Prior to its launch on October 19, retailers and Google appear to be playing chicken games about who can leak most of the information about the upcoming two flagship phones. Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. Google’s Pixel series smartphones have traditionally been the flagship of the Android fleet for those of us who like the Android operating system as plain as possible. After the rather overwhelming Pixel 5, Google seems to have learned the lesson because the company had a lot of midrange phones and didn’t have a true flagship to speak. With an Apple-like approach of leaking your device a few weeks before launch, all awkward eyes are looking at the next phone duo.

As the release date approaches, the pace of publicly available information is not that slow. Over the weekend, the British phone store Carphone Warehouse unveiled a sales page for two phones. Of course, retailers yanked the page as soon as possible, but not before the eagle-eye leak hunter robbed some screenshots. In addition, Google has begun to promote pocket computers that haven’t shipped yet in various media. Perhaps I’m hoping the suspicious person will hesitate long enough before hitting Apple’s recently launched “Buy Now” button. iPhone 13 series. In its advertising and marketing efforts, which began in August, Google is addressing a competitive environment, highlighting some of the advantages that Cupertino devised over its cousins.

As you can imagine, the leaked page focuses on camera quality, given that this is where much of the smartphone war has changed its belligerent behaviour. Google Pixel 6 continues the Android trend of adding computer vision and AI smarts to the photography process, but it also introduces some of the finest hardware. The Pixel 6 is reportedly equipped with a 50mpx wide-angle camera and a 12mpx ultra-wide-angle camera. The Pixel 6 Pro has two cameras with the same specs as my brother and three cameras with an additional 48mpx telephoto lens.

Another big highlight is the already-discussed Tensor chip, which is debuting on a new phone.

The marketing page also sheds more light on Google’s claims about its battery technology. Adaptive battery performance means that you can charge your cell phone battery from flat to 50% in just 30 minutes. The operating system incorporates a number of smart features to further extend battery life when you are far away. From the power socket. The company also emphasizes fast wireless charging for when hanging without threads.

As major competitors offer greater security, Google has joined the battlefield, claiming that it “has more hardware security than any other phone,” and introduced the Titan M2 security chip. Reminding users that they are, “5-year renewal” makes them “more secure over time.” It’s not immediately clear if this refers to a firmware update or an OS update, but seeing Android standing behind the phone is as if they were oblivious. Is also encouraging.

We look forward to learning more about mobile phones as the launch date approaches. We are planning to start pre-ordering from October 19th next week.

