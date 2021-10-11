Microsoft may allow Xbox owners to repair their consoles





Photo: Microsoft

Last week, Microsoft responded to pressure from a group of investors advocating a repair rights policy. This facilitates independent repair of many technical devices by making spare parts, repair documents, etc. more easily available when widely adopted. It’s too early to say what the impact of Microsoft’s first steps will be in the end, but the move marks the first recognition of a move by a major tech company to have the right to repair in this way. Notable for.

Despite its publicly stated commitment to become carbon negative by 2030, Microsoft initially resisted the group’s request for a repair rights policy. After a shareholder resolution caught media attention in June, the company began to change its stance.

Microsoft has agreed to hire a third party to investigate the implications of allowing customers to repair their devices. These investigators will also determine new ways to enable repair of Xbox and Surface devices. The company also agreed to increase public access to repair documents and parts, making them available beyond the officially licensed network. Microsoft needs to publish the findings by May 2022 and agrees to increase access to repair-related materials by the end of 2022.

According to a repair rights advocacy group called As You Sow, electronics are the fastest growing waste stream in the world, with more than 70% of computer-related emissions generated during manufacturing. Allowing customers to repair their electronics (and thus extending their useful life) reduces overall mining and contamination.

As VGC first reported, implementing these changes entails unique challenges. Microsoft is a member of a lobbying group that opposes the repair rights stance, especially the Entertainment Software Association (ESA). The ESA states that consumer repairs lead to a significant potential risk of security and piracy, and that the right to repair supporters exaggerates the environmental impact of console-related legislation. Stated. ESA’s stance is more than just a paper policy. The group actively opposed the enactment of a repair rights law in Nebraska.

Xbox makers are also hostile to consumer repairs with their own official policy. Currently, Microsoft’s Terms of Service do not cover Xbox devices that indicate damage caused by repair or modification by anyone other than Microsoft or a Microsoft Authorized Service Provider, even if you are willing to pay. ..

However, the repair rights movement is receiving new attention. Microsoft’s willingness to change in the face of public pressure may foresee imminent changes among other manufacturers.

