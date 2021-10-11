Apple has released iOS 15.0.2 with some Find My fixes





Apple released iOS 15.0.2 on Monday with some important bug fixes, including some that are specific to Find My. For iPads and iPhones, it also fixes a security flaw that Apple claims may have already been attacked, so please update as soon as possible. CVE-2021-30883, credited to an anonymous researcher, could allow an attacker to exploit IOMobileFrameBuffer to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges and hijack the device.

On my iPhone 12 Mini, the update clocks in at 531.1MB.

Here are the patch notes from Apple:

This update contains bug fixes for the iPhone.

Photos stored in the library from messages may be deleted after deleting the associated thread or message

IPhone leather wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My

AirTag[マイアイテムの検索]May not appear on tabs

CarPlay may not be able to open or disconnect the audio app during playback

Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 model

iPadOS 15.0.2 is also available. According to 9to5Mac, it includes:

Photos stored in the library from messages may be deleted after deleting the associated thread or message

AirTag[マイアイテムの検索]May not appear on tabs

Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPad mini (6th generation)

Apple released iOS 15 on September 20th and has already updated to iOS 15.0.1 once to fix an issue where the iPhone 13 couldn’t be unlocked using the Apple Watch while wearing a mask. Apple is also testing the beta version of iOS 15.1. This currently includes features such as SharePlay, additional support for the COVID-19 vaccination card to Apple Wallet, and the new camera features on the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple also posted watchOS 8.0.1 on Monday. According to Apple, the fixes are:

Some Apple Watch Series 3 users may not see the exact progress of software updates

Accessibility settings may not be available to some Apple Watch Series 3 users

