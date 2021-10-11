New Worlds Free Cross-Realm Server Transfers Arent Happening





Very close, so far. Screenshot: Amazon Games

While rushing to play Amazon’s massive multiplayer RPG New World during Launch Week, its developers shouldn’t worry about which game to play on a crowded server as free transfers are in progress. I told the player. Not only were these free server transfers delayed, but the developers thought the previously promised cross-realm server transfers were not possible.

The launch of New World was a bit confusing. Overwhelming interest in Amazon colonial-themed MMOs has caused congestion of servers with large queues, and Amazon Games has responded by quickly opening new servers. Players who find themselves away from their friends are guaranteed by a release date news update that they can transfer the server for free in a couple of weeks after the first rush is delayed. The game’s official Twitter account has guaranteed that players can transfer to different regions for free. Some players have simply chosen to create characters in different regions to avoid waiting in queues that last for hours to log in.

However, in a server forwarding update posted on the New World forum on Friday, the developers have informed players that the free forwarding tokens that were scheduled to be distributed this week will be delayed. According to the post, the transfer process is not ready for (Amazon) prime time.

During testing, we discovered some edge cases where the forwarding experience did not meet the release criteria. This means that it will take some time to resolve these issues before we can offer free server transfer tokens to everyone.

fair enough. I would like to wait a little longer than the risk that a level 32 character will break in the transfer process and have to start over. Delays aren’t great news, but they’re not the end of the new world … at least for players who need to transfer between servers in the same region.

The player who chose to create and level the character on a server in a different region was unlucky, so I’ll add that warning. Let’s say you live in North America and create a character on a European server. That way, you can play at night while most of Europe is asleep. According to a server forwarding FAQ posted on the forum on Friday, the character remains permanently on the European server because the original information on the cross-realm server was incorrect.

Transfers are only available within your area. Each region is a separate database and cannot be reassigned. [a] Characters to another area.

So if you have a character in one area and want to play with friends in another, you need to start a new character. You need to re-harvest all those vegetables, re-cut all those trees, re-mining all the ores, and redo all the quests. If the idea of ​​doing those things again doesn’t make you want to take a nap, you’re stronger than me.

Needless to say, the player is angry. If a developer or publisher tweets incorrect information, they have the right to get it back later. Amazon games, slow down your roll. New World has only lived for two weeks. Get to know the players a little better before you screw them in.

