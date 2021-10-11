Google TV is more personal and easier to use – Review Geek





Google

Today, Google is announcing some exciting new changes to make Google TV more personal and easy to use for everyone in the home. From personal profiles built around the most watched TV content to ambient mode overview cards that include game scores, news, music and more.

The idea here is that anyone in the house can set up their own version of Google TV to provide a more personalized experience that’s easy to use, easy to use, and tailored to what they want to see.

Google TV profile

Like Netflix, personal profiles display a list of profiles that you can select when you open Google TV. That way, when you launch Google TV in your profile, you’ll see recommendations for a particular TV or movie, or a popular “continuous watch” of the particular show you watched, rather than someone at home.

Recommendations, watchlists, and the Google Assistant are all built around you and your profile. The company has confirmed that each device can contain up to 12 profiles. Of course, this includes child profiles that adults can manage.

In addition, the features described below make profiles very useful.

Cards that can be seen at a glance with Google in ambient mode

Soon, a new, at-a-glance card will be added to Google TV’s ambient mode when you’re not watching a TV show or movie. These at-a-glance cards not only display recommendations, but are also packed with useful information. Now you can get the latest game scores from your favorite teams, sports, weather, news tailored to what you’re interested in, and more. And of course, this is all unique based on the currently active profile.

Users can scroll through the cards and select on-screen shortcuts to jump to photos and podcasts in their Google account, or play music from where they left off on another device. So when you’ve finished watching another episode of your favorite show and your TV is idle, you’ll jump into ambient mode and start displaying your own personalized content.

Improved live TV tab

And finally, in an ongoing effort to undertake things like Roku and Amazin Fire TV, Google has made it easy to stream live TV from some of the top providers. Google on Google TV[ライブ]With tabs[For You]The tabs now display a wide list of ready-to-watch shows.

[ライブTV]Tabs are now more tightly integrated with YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Philo, making it easier to find and access live TV with fewer clicks.

Finally, Google has confirmed that profiles and improved ambient mode cards will be available “soon” on Sony and TCL’s Chromecast and Google TV sets, perhaps later next month. The profile is available on all Google TVs around the world, but the ambient mode card will be the first to be offered in the United States. In addition, some of these new features and their availability may vary by device manufacturer. That said, I’m hoping that the Google TV device will get a complete list of changes.

Source: Google Blog

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reviewgeek.com/100325/google-tv-just-got-more-personal-and-easier-to-use/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos