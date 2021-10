2021 Engineering Innovation Achievement Award

Houston, October 11, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The Annual Engineering Innovation Achievement Award (MEA) recognizes engineering excellence and achievements in the upstream oil industry. The MEA program recognizes new products and technologies that demonstrate innovation in concept, design and application. Hart Energy’s E & P editors will award certificates to 2021 MEA winners, and the winning technologies will be featured in the October E & P newsletter.

“E & P has consistently respected innovations that enable the industry to overcome seemingly impossible challenges,” said Lever Million, editorial director of Heart Energy. “The Achievement Award for Engineering Innovation reflects the best technological progress.”

The jury’s expert panel included engineers and scientists from operating and consulting firms around the world. Each judge was assigned a category that maximized their area of ​​expertise. Judges have been excluded from the categories in which they or their company have business interests.

2021 Winners:

Artificial lift

Carbon management

digitalization

Drill bit

Drilling fluid / irritation

Drilling system

Exploration / Earth Science

Surface-consistent all-waveform inversion (pQC-FWI), Saudi Aramco

Halliburton Sperry EarthStar 3D Ultra-Deep resistivity Service for Drilling, Halliburton

Formation evaluation

The world’s slimmest tractor for production logging and well intervention in Extended Reach Well, Saudi Aramco, Western Well Tools

HSE

Off-road air breathing system, Saudi Aramco

VIGILANCE, Frank International

Spontaneous leak detection, Siemens Energy

Hydraulic fracturing / pressure pump

IOR / EOR / Repair

15K MultiStage Frac system (Flux leave, lock lock packer, WIV, alpha sleeve, liner top), Baker Hughes

Non-crushed completion

Onshore rig

Submarine system

Water management

About Heart Energy For over 40 years, Heart Energy editors and professionals have led the market to investors and the financial community, upstream producers and midstream operators, industry-related service companies and other energy professionals. Has provided insights. Based in Houston, the company creates the award-winning magazine Oil and Gas Investor. Online news and data services. Detailed industry conferences (DUG series, etc.). GIS datasets; mapping solutions; various data intelligence services. For more information, please visit hartenergy.com.

Contact: Bill Miller [email protected] tel +1.713.260.1067

