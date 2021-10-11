“They say they can’t get it done”: The documentary emphasizes a breakthrough technology you don’t want to miss





The award-winning documentary “They say they can’t get it” wants to blow the lid on breakthrough technology. While these innovations are very likely to change the world, many are “collecting dust on the shelves” because of government bureaucracy. The film claims science as not against policy, but as the best way to advance collaboration and understanding.

In this film, producers Patrick Reasonover and JustAdd Firewater’s Andrea Fuller focus on some of the scientific wonders that already exist. These inventions address some of the world’s most difficult problems, including food insecurity, organ shortages, marine pollution, and, of course, the ever-present climate crisis.

“We, like most people, are concerned about the global challenges facing our society. We do not discuss or fear politics, but these Reasonover and Fuller told EcoWatch that they wanted to make an optimistic movie that looked at how they could actually solve the problem. “Human beings can do great and amazing things … we Forgive them. I want you to feel that the future is better than the past and that you can overcome the problems you are facing, and move away from the film. “

To inspire, the pair chose to showcase digital innovations that are changing the way we eat, breathe and live.

Take the primary ocean as an example. Focusing on regenerative marine agriculture, this startup cultivates giant kelp (Macrocystis Pyrifera) for use in a variety of ways. The main ones are organic biostimulants, which they call Organikelp. This liquid extract is used in agriculture to improve crop growth, yield, quality and soil.

“Human needs to eat, agriculture has been a major part of our story for the past 5,000 years, so our invention regenerates agriculture, of plants, animals, and people with the power of nature. Improves health, “he told co-founder Brandon Scott Bernie Ecowatch.

Primary Ocean produces seaweed extracts rich in micronutrients, phytohormones and cations from kelp.

“Organikelp formulations have been shown to improve plant growth, yield, and overall crop performance at all stages of the growth cycle. Early application to soil is the rooting of young clones or seedlings. It has been proven to support and make plants healthier, “Burney explained.

According to the company’s website, seaweed can also be used as a high-protein food source, refined into marine-degradable bioplastics that can replace petroleum-based plastics, and a highly productive renewable energy source. It can be used as a biofuel for.

Bernie explained how all these solutions are possible, depending on how fast the giant kelp regenerates. Giant kelp is the largest seaweed and the largest of all seaweeds. After all, it’s also the fastest growing organism on the planet, he said, with an average daily increase of 11 inches and up to 24 inches under ideal conditions. And it does not require freshwater, land, fertilizers or pesticides to grow. It is ideal for agriculture as it allows you to quickly replenish the harvest.

Since kelp photosynthesizes and absorbs nitrogen, phosphorus and carbon dioxide, it can also be a tool for emitting Gigaton’s carbon, Bernie added. While it grows, it also cleans the ocean and helps fight the “dead zones” of the ocean. Bernie tells Reef Scores that these are areas of hypoxia where nothing can live, caused by the outflow of nutrients into the ocean.

A primary ocean Macro Systems research team using giant kelp from an offshore farm near Santa Barbara, California.Primary ocean

Another solution-oriented company featured in this movie, EatJust, Inc. Is working on land to build a healthier, safer and more sustainable food system. Food technology companies excel at functionalizing plant proteins and culturing animal cells. They are believed to have produced America’s fastest-growing egg brand, entirely made of plants, and the world’s first marketed meat made from animal cells instead of slaughtered livestock. increase.

Cultivated meat is “real meat made in a whole new way,” explained CEO and co-founder Josh Tetric. There is no need for factory farming or animal killing. The cells are cultured in fillets and other products that we are accustomed to.

“Our farm meat subsidiary, GOOD Meat, is creating better ways to make meat. We nourish cells in a clean, sterile environment that reflects the growth of animals.” Said Tetrick.

Tetric and his team address food insecurity while keeping in mind the impact of food on the environment. “Our health and global health are inextricably linked, and I think it’s time to grow both … GOOD Meat offers a new path for progress,” he said.

“By producing only the meat we eat, GOOD Meat reduces our impact on the planet and avoids slaughter, antibiotics and hormones,” he added.

So what about these inventions? Why don’t we see them on the shelves if they already exist?

Producers said, “Practical solutions require innovation, and market systems need regulatory platforms that allow them to be created and deployed. The movie problem is that regulation is helping modern innovators. Or are they in the way? ”

“Believe it or not, GOOD Meat is here today. If you’re in Singapore, you can buy and eat,” added Tetric. The country is the only country in the world that has given regulatory approval for grown meat, which happened just last year. Eat JUST is also the only company authorized to sell and provide cultivated meat to Singapore consumers, and their chicken is only available in a few limited restaurants.The company is working on regulatory approval in the United States

A trio of GOOD Meat dishes at Madame Fun Restaurant in Singapore. JUST, Inc.I eat the

Through the documentary, Reasonover and Fuller want to explore the relationship between innovators and regulators and show that “they are currently working towards the same goal, a better future, even if they are not working well together.” ..

Rather than finding mistakes in “evil” regulators, producers advocate modernization. “Our regulatory system is decades old in its own right and is built to work in the era of industrial capitalism,” they point out. We are now in a world of digital capitalism where the speed of innovation is accelerating at a rapid pace. Our regulatory system, like any other system, needs to evolve its practices and methods into a new era. I believe it will happen. “

To find a compromise faster that enables the development and expansion of these and future innovations, the film highlights some practical changes to undertake.

“The biggest change is the way of thinking,” says the producer. “This film seeks to show that pessimism and fear from regulators, competition and voters are truly blocking innovation. People adopt optimistic and collaborative views, experiment and change. If it is more open to, the world will reflect that. “

