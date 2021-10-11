Google pulls “stalkerware” ads promoting phone spy apps – TechCrunch





Google has elicited several “stalkerware” ads that violate its policy by promoting apps that encourage prospective users to spy on their spouse’s cell phone.

These consumer spyware apps are often sold to parents who want to monitor their children’s calls, messages, apps, photos, and locations under the guise of predator protection. However, these apps are often designed to be installed secretly without the consent of the device owner and are being reused by abusers to spy on their spouse’s phone.

The increasing use of so-called “stalker wear” (or spouse wear) has prompted industry-wide response in recent years to counter the proliferation of phone surveillance apps. Antivirus manufacturers are working to improve stalkerware detection, and federal authorities are taking steps against spyware manufacturers that further expose victims to security threats. Last August, Google banned ads in search results for users who promote apps designed “for the explicit purpose of tracking or monitoring others or their activities without permission.”

But TechCrunch found that five app makers continued to promote stalkerware apps last week.

“Advertisements promoting spyware for partner surveillance are not allowed. Ads that violate this policy will be removed immediately and new actions will be taken to prevent malicious individuals from attempting to circumvent the detection system. We’ll keep track of it, “a Google spokeswoman told TechCrunch.

Google’s policy of allowing fraud to control spyware advertising prohibits advertising from promoting intimate partner surveillance, but it monitors child activity and employee devices. He said it was not as good as an advertisement promoting his workplace. This policy also exempts private detective services, but Google does not state whether or how it will determine what purpose the app will be used for.

Voices in support of Google’s commitment to stalking wear have expressed concern about the enforcement of the policy. Malwarebytes, a founding member of Coalition Against Stalkerware, a corporate group that promises to combat the growing threat of stalkerware, says stalkerware makers “sell without changing their core technology.”

A Google spokesperson refused to provide details on how Google Enforcement works, but the text and images of the ad, how the product is advertised, and the ad when clicked. Landing page.

TechCrunch has discovered that some stalkerware apps can use a variety of techniques to bypass Google’s ban on partner-monitoring advertising apps and approve Google Ads.

In one case, mSpy, a spyware app that had a serious security breach in 2018, ran a Google ad that linked to an interstitial web page in a domain completely different from the mSpy website. This prevented Google from detecting that the app was for sale. Spy “your child, husband or wife, grandma or grandpa”.

Another stalkerware maker, ClevGuard, said it could leak phone data from thousands of victims in 2020 and use the app on spouses to “dispel suspicions about relationships.” I posted a Google ad that links to the page of the site. This page has been hidden from Google’s search index using a “robot” file that tells search engines what to show and what not to show in search results. TechCrunch has found two other stalkerware apps that use this same technique to advertise, but Google said it violates that policy.

Other offending ads were more obvious. PhoneSpector, a spyware maker based in Long Island, NY, has placed an ad promoting the app as a way to “catch scammers.”

As of September, Google announced that it would suspend advertiser accounts for three months that repeatedly violate advertising policies, such as advertising spyware targeting spouses.

None of the stalkerware companies responded to requests for comment.

If you or anyone you know needs help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233) provides free 24/7 domestic violence and victims of violence. Provides secret support. In case of an emergency, call 911. If your phone seems to be endangered by spyware, Coalition Against Stalkerware also has resources. You can contact this reporter by email at Signal and WhatsApp (+1 646-755-8849) or [email protected]

