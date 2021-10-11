14 Ways to Encourage Team Members to Adopt New Technologies





As companies deploy new technologies, leadership groups and IT teams can be thrilled with the expected productivity gains and cost savings. However, other employees can fall into different groups, from enthusiastic first hires to stubborn resisters. If new technologies are not used consistently or at all, they are not only a waste of money, but also a potential controversial bone.

It’s not enough for the CTO to understand and welcome the new technology, and the entire team needs to make sure they understand why or why the change has been made and explain it exactly to their colleagues. .. Below, we encourage 14 Forbes Technology Council technology leaders to share their smart strategies and adopt and adopt new technology tools brought in by team members.

Members of the Forbes Technology Council share how technology leaders introducing new technology tools encourage all staff to use them.

1. Take a multifaceted approach

In my experience, leading a team to new technology requires several strategies that work in parallel. Launch initiatives to show what new technologies can do for stakeholders and work teams. Actively gather supporters to create a wide range of bubble effects. Pair teams by working to establish a culture of innovation and growth from bottom to top and top to bottom. -Mayo Clinic, Ningao

2. Set clear goals

To get everyone involved, set clear goals so people can understand why the change is happening. In our experience, finance teams and finance teams tend to be small, and technology changes affect their work, so they are involved in the process from submitting an RFP to final vendor selection. Let me do it. Proper training is essential because people go back to the old way if they can’t remember how to perform a function quickly. –Peter Klein, FinLync

3. Pave the way with high-tech toys

The more people who have succeeded in new technologies in the past, the more open they are to the next new thing. My company offers a number of technology gadgets, such as drone cameras, 3D printers, VR headsets, robotic arms, that people don’t need for business but can enjoy or take home. We don’t need these in our business, but they help people become more open-minded and motivated to try new things. -Carsten Kraus, Casablanca.ai

4. Utilize the TAM model

There is a powerful framework called Technology Acceptance Model. It has two vectors. Perceived value that applies to the benefits of new technologies and how to solve problems, and perceived ease of use, which is a clear approach to minimizing the time and effort required to adopt new technologies. From experience, it is highly recommended to use TAM as a foundation to develop a strategy and evangelize between the two vectors. -Hari Saravanabhavan, Concentrix

5. Introduce some competition

Have fun! Create an in-house champion of new technology. This allows non-IT people to support rollouts while freeing IT and turning new technology adoption into contests. IT teams can develop leaderboards where users compete in a variety of activities. For example, send and receive the most chat messages a day, a week, or a month. The person who schedules the most conference calls. The person who makes the most calls. and so on. -John Case, Unified Square

6. Make sure your strategy includes extensive education

Employee education definitely needs to be incorporated into the digital transformation strategy. You need to explain why new technology tools are beneficial to each user story and how they can help streamline areas that employees may find very difficult. Ask questions about each employee’s day-to-day work issues and emphasize how new tools can eliminate them. -Amanda Drenberg, COMMB

7. Bring in a diverse group of testers

Identify and test new technologies by including different end users. The idea is to involve them frequently early in the process so that they are part of the solution rather than the problem. Employee resistance is often due to not understanding the need for a changer that can feel as if they have not been consulted about what they need to use. –Michael Hoyt, Life Cycle Engineering, Inc.

8. Start with a reason and then move on to the method

One way to help reluctant team members adopt new technologies is to start for that reason. Explain the benefits and values. Then proceed to the method. It provides training and hands-on opportunities for team members to learn how to use new technologies. The first hires could be trainers and influencers. Finally, we will focus on actions for adoption. Give reluctant team members a grace period for changes. -Zheng Fan, University of Miami Herbert Business School

9. Maintain user engagement during the testing phase

Working with users during the testing phase of a new technology is a great way to turn a reluctant team member into an enthusiastic user. With a unique upgrade in 2019, feedback from technology employees played a vital role in implementation and deployment. By making employees feel as they are listening during the process, they are motivated to adopt new technologies. -Cindy Jaudon, IFS

10. Make sure employees know that their work is not threatened

This can be a common problem for companies migrating to the cloud. Employees need to be reassured that they will not lose their jobs if they try to learn a technology they do not currently know. They also need to figure out how this can help their career and income potential. Finally, they need to hear that the decision has been made, dated and they need to participate. Almost everything will. –Anurag Gupta, Shoreline.io

11. Take a step-by-step approach

People naturally like what they are comfortable with. Migrating to a new technology may seem daunting, but the easiest way to move a team member to a new technology is to provide a step-by-step approach. This allows the team to make shifts over a defined period of time. During this phase, it is imperative to hold multiple training sessions so that team members can learn about the system and see its benefits. -AutoClaims Direct Inc. (ACD) Ernie Bray

12. Maintain the flow of communication

There are two things that are always useful. Include team members across your organization that are affected by the new technology in your decision-making process. Asking for their opinion before a decision is made is a powerful way to encourage approval. In addition, we will communicate clearly and continuously about why we chose this technology before, during, and after release, its features and value, and how team members provide feedback. –Jason Cottrell, Myplanet

13. Blend gamification and incentives

The combination of gamification elements and incentives is the perfect recipe. Encourage employees to use new tools by gamifying the training process. You can earn points and get rewards. Not only will you get used to the new tools, but you will also get the additional bonus of strengthening your team, discovering new applications and providing relevant feedback. -Nacho De Marco, Baires Dev

14. Get the CEO to use it first

A great way for employees to be happy with the new technology is to make sure the CEO is starting to use the new technology. The CEO uses it to show the company its importance. This helps overcome concerns from employees who fear that new technologies will waste their time. This may seem like a common sense idea, but it’s often difficult for the CEO. –yvind Forsbak, Orient Software Development Corp.

