The Ann Arbor SPARKSFastTrack Awards honored 18 companies and achieved significant and consistent growth.





As a kick-off for a2Tech360, Ann Arbor Park has awarded 18 companies in Washtenaw County and Livingston County the 23rd FastTrack Awards.

More than half of the 2021 Fast Track Award winners were multi-year winners.

Paul Kurtko, President and CEO of Ann Arbor Park, set the course for a2Tech360 by celebrating and acknowledging successful businesses in the community where FastTrack has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth. We are pleased to offer this program both directly and effectively this year, sharing the stories of the winners widely.

Congratulations on the achievements of this diverse group of FastTrack winners and for representing the best and best in the region.

advertisement

Winners of the FastTrack Award were honored on Friday, October 1st, at a face-to-face celebration at the University of Michigan Golf Club and a virtual celebration via live streaming. The FastTrack Award presentation included a keynote speech by Michigan Governor Garlin Gilchrist. This event was supported by North Star Bank and Huntington Bank.

FastTrack Awards are awarded to companies that consistently have a record of substantial growth.

Winners of this year’s award must earn at least $ 100,000 in 2016, with an average growth rate of at least 20% over the next three years. Rehmann is an accounting partner for the 2021 Ann Arbor SPARK FastTrack Awards and has validated all award applications.

1 year winner

AdAdapted is the leading mobile advertising and insights platform to add to your list, built for CPG brands, agencies and retailers.

Shack Shine Ann Arbor is a company that provides home details, window cleaning, gutter cleaning, power cleaning, holiday light installation and more.

SkySpecs is a company that helps renewable energy owners maximize production through automated asset management solutions.

SkySync enables users to access, classify, and perform actions on any file on any platform with a next-generation enterprise file migration and data governance system.

2 year winners

Ability to engage. This helps people feel understood by uncovering deep human motivation and creating branding strategies and innovations that survive the turmoil.

Metric Marketing is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in website design, SEO, content marketing, graphic design and social media.

MI-HQ is a high-energy, collaborative entrepreneurial community located over 160,000 square feet west of Unarbors.

New Eagle specializes in mechatronics control, the electronic brain that drives mechanical systems.

Rydberg Technologies, Inc. Researches, develops and manufactures quantum sensing and measurement devices and components.

Thriving Minds Behavioral Health is a psychology clinic that supports children, adults, couples and families.

TorranceLearning is a custom consulting firm that provides learning strategies, learning design and development, software, and platforms for the workplace learning market.

A graduate of the SPARK Central Innovation Center, Workit Health is a virtual clinic specializing in medically assisted and online treatments for substance use disorders.

3 year winners

Ann Arbor T-shirt Company LLC is a screen printing and embroidery store that produces approximately 2 million pieces of garment annually from Ann Arbor’s Maple Road plant.

Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) is a media company that helps people start their own business by providing easy guides and tools.

5 year winners

advertisement

Beal Properties LLC offers property management services specializing in complex allocations and has extensive experience in all types of real estate types.

Torrent Consulting is a Platinum Salesforce partner whose mission is to create world-class work, develop leaders and have a positive impact on the world.

6-year winner

DocNetwork is the leading electronic health record system for camping, childcare, and schools.

9-year winner

Oxford Companies is rooted in the acquisition, management, leasing and construction of commercial and condominium real estate in the Ann Arbor area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clickondetroit.com/sponsored/2021/10/11/ann-arbor-sparks-fasttrack-awards-honor-18-companies-for-significant-consistent-growth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos